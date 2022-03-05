These five foods are bad for your thyroid

These five foods are bad for your thyroid. Photo | Photosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

Here are the five foods you should omit from your diet to help your thyroid to function better:

Gluten

Dairy produce

Sugar

Too many cruciferous vegetables

Soya


Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.