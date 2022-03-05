These five foods are bad for your thyroid





When Natalia came to see me, she was already taking 100mg thyroxin. She’d been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid following the birth of her son seven years earlier, but the medication didn’t seem to address all her issues. While her constipation and hair loss had subsided, her depression and fatigue had not. She also complained of dry skin – another classic thyroid symptom.





Here are the five foods I asked her to omit from her diet, to help her thyroid to function better:





Gluten

What many people don’t realise is that the majority of thyroid problems are caused by autoimmune disease (the body starts to attack itself) and gluten is a strong trigger in such cases. Gluten is the protein found wheat, barley, rye and, due to contamination, in oats. Not only can removing gluten from your diet help to improve thyroid health of, it may also help reduce your risk of developing another autoimmune disease (rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are other examples).





Dairy produce

Like wheat, dairy produce (milk, cheese, yoghurt, ice-cream) can also create inflammation in the body. Many people find casein, the protein in dairy, difficult to digest and suffer from bloating and reflux as a result. If dairy is indeed disrupting your digestion, it means that you won’t be absorbing the goodness from your food. Casein also aggravates any autoimmune issues.





Sugar

Adding sugar to your diet is like adding fuel to an already raging fire – it exacerbates inflammation on the body which making all autoimmune diseases worse. Sugar also fuels the growth of all sorts of harmful microbes in your gut, increasing the likelihood of infections.





Too many cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables include cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, sukumaand Brussels sprouts. While you don’t need to stop eating these foods altogether, just don’t overdo it and don’t eat them raw. This is because these vegetables contain goitrogens, compounds that can inhibit the absorption of iodine by your thyroid gland. Iodine is a critical component in the manufacture of thyroid hormones.





Soya

Aside from the fact that soya mainly comes from genetically modified beans, it’s quite difficult to digest. That’s why, even though soya beans appear to contain good amounts of protein, the enzyme inhibitors mean that little is actually absorbed. Furthermore, certain other substances in soya (lectins) can irritate the gut lining, making any potential allergies and/or autoimmune disease worse. Soy is also a source of goitrogens.









For feedback to the editor email [email protected]