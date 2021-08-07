There is no such thing as failure, just lessons
What you need to know:
Aisha Wanjiku is an entertainment TV host at Maisha Magic and also a Digital Influencer
Aisha is a bubbly witty character outgoing and hardworking.
If I could create a Reality TV show I would definitely focus on children.
The most challenging bit of what I do is emotions. Some guests come through with such sad life stories and you just have to sit through it and listen as you keep the conversation going. When overwhelmed, I let the tears flow.
If it was in my power, I would wish to be a boov (alien cartoons) and change colour according to my emotions. I never hold back my emotions.
I used to be hard on myself every time I didn’t accomplish my goals, now I set daily goals for both long and short term achievements.
Reading books isn’t really my thing, I prefer observing and listening. I remember and learn faster through videos and audiobooks.
The beach never ceases to be a romantic place for me. Can you believe I exceptionally enjoy a 5am swim in the ocean as I catch the morning sunrise? Blissful
There’s no such thing like failure just lessons, the L there is for lessons. Pick yourself up and move on.
Someone once asked how much time I take to respond. Well it depends, if it’s about finances and family is involved, I don’t blink—just like Vin Diesel. If it’s about love, and I’m into you, I double text immediately. There is no shame in this game. If it's work, I won't hesitate either.
My constant advice to my son is that in this life anything is achievable, just never doubt yourself and the dreams you hold dear.
