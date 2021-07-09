The yellow in your nails isn’t a stain, it is a dangerous fungus

Every woman knows that even if you use base coat, your nails can still look stained. That yellow hue isn’t pleasant, so most women paint over the nails during pedicures, and wait for the nail to grow out, which takes about six months.

But what if the discolouration doesn’t seem to be growing out? Not only will your nails look stained, they will also appear to be thicker, and have some ridging. When you look closely, some of them even look a little black. You realise it has nothing to do with the nail colour, but reason that they’re just nails and it’s nothing to worry about. Wrong!

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. Well, the nails are arguably the windows to your digestive system. The above situation describes a fungal infection. A faulty digestive tract is what allows the fungus to thrive. This is why using a cream such as Lamisil, an anti-fungal, can only solve things temporarily.

Nails can get so bad that they fall off altogether, so purpose to tackle the root cause of the problem early. And the first of these is the fungus lurking in your gut.

Fungus thrives when you’ve used a fair amount of medication – anything from antibiotics which reduce levels of the good bacteria, to oral contraceptives which change your hormone levels, can cause fungi to grow. Add to that a diet high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, and the fungi start multiplying like crazy.

This is why most natural approaches to controlling fungi centre around a restrictive diet, eliminating the kind of foods that feed it – everything from fruit and white flour to pumpkin and mushrooms. The problem with doing this is that the minute you go off the diet, the problems return. That’s why it’s worth taking a natural anti-fungal agent too. Oregano, garlic, caprylic acid and citrus seed extract are all good options.

At the same time, supplement probiotics to ensure that any remaining fungi don’t get out of control again. Immune-boosting supplements such as chinacea, Cat's Claw and vitamin C should also be taken to support the body. Even though it can take up to six months to get your body back to normal, it’s definitely worth it.