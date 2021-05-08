The work-from-home model is here to stay. Get used to it

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • I’ve had my good and my bad days but I have preferred my current working from home arrangement which hasn’t come without its hitches
  • According to Fuzu, an employment service, 65 percent of organisations are set to increase investment in digital solutions as part of a continued wave of digital transformation

In the middle of a really important online meeting last week, my computer crashed. Well, it didn’t really crash as opposed to me spilling hot coffee on it and it refusing, against all my pleas to go on again but my computer crashing is a better story. Because coffee on my laptop comes with a million questions attached including why I had coffee right next to my laptop. The truth is that I make very many bad decisions and this was one in a long line that I finally paid the consequences for.

