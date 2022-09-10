The woman fighting hunger in Turkana one cup of uji at a time

“On one sunny day in November, 2016, my husband shared with me the burden of the Turkana community which he had observed while he was in a mission with a group that had gone for a relief program. I recall him narrating to me, ‘it’s so sad that lives are being lost because of hunger. I hope we can reach out to this community and spread love in whatever way we can.’

At first, I didn’t know where to start because by my husband’s job contract had ended and my salary as a teacher was not enough to meet our needs and that of others. My husband is a man of faith and he kept telling me, ‘where there is a will, there is a way, God will provide’. We couldn’t stand the thought of these children going hungry and so we decided to start ‘Watoto Uji Program’ where we serve children from different centers with porridge. Our choice for porridge was because it benefits the overall health and offers energy to fuel an active lifestyle.

In 2016, we went to minister at a Kayole church, Nairobi and later shared the vision with the members. We were amazed by their response, and in that small gathering, we managed to get Sh10, 000 which helped us to purchase some sufurias and cups. Later, we shared with our friends on Facebook and to our surprise, a friend who runs a children home told us to pick a full pick-up of maize flour. I was really challenged by their giving and this reminded me of how my parents, who are currently missionaries in Uganda, have always extended their love to the poor in the society.

On March 17th 2017 our journey for reaching out to Turkana people began and we founded the Transform Community Initiative.

Rosemary, Kamau 59 is the co-founder of Transform community initiative reaching out to thousands in Turkana with ‘Watoto Uji Program’. Photo | Pool





At first, we started with four centers in different churches and now we have 29 centers each holding hundreds of children. Taking care of needy families and helpless children in Turkana has become my heart’s joy. As a retired teacher, I have partnered with four teachers who offer teaching services to the community because lack of education is a major issue. On a monthly basis, I visit the area and as I follow up to ensure that the four teachers we have hired are conducting their role.

Like John Bunyan said, ‘You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you’. I believe that every human being is wired for a purpose and mine is reaching out to families coping with drought in Turkana as I help them meet their basic needs and expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

My charity work comes from a deep need to care, love, and make the world a better place. I am always delighted when I help the Turkana people who are often neglected and ignored. Having been raised by parents who have continuously touched lives in giving and caring for the needy, I developed an intense desire to bring a smile to people’s lives.





I know what it means to be loved right and I am always on the move to spread the love which I learnt from my parents.

Life was pretty good as a first-born in a family of two as I was surrounded by loving parents who introduced us to the church at a tender age and faith remains a significant part of my life. My parents are very prayerful and instilled the virtues of honesty, love, kindness, and patience which are still valuable to me.

It’s fulfilling to see people rising again. This keeps me going. I recall a scenario in 2018 when I was driving to Kakuma refugee camp for my initiative, and I met a young girl, who was around six, and was sleeping on the road. The girl was weak and couldn’t utter a word. When she saw us, she communicated through sign language that she needed water. I recall picking her up as I gave her water and bread and after eating she left. I always wish I had an interpreter with me who would help me understand the child’s background.

On a daily basis, we reach out to 500 children in schools with porridge, and every Sunday, we cater for over 3, 000 children in the 29 centers. At the centers, children meet and interact with one another as they drink porridge.

So far, we have also supported thousands of needy families with food and clothing. When we get opportunities in churches, we organise forums for parents and educate them on the effect of early marriages which is a core issue affecting society.

From the little consultancy work I get and support from well-wishers we finance our charity work.

Looking back at my life, I am so fulfilled that I am living my purpose. I have over a hundred volunteers who help in running the foundation.

Lack of finances is our biggest challenge because the number of the needy keeps growing.

Despite the hurdles, I have big dreams. In the future, we hope to reach out to more children with basic needs and education which will help transform the society.

I believe I am called to serve and I am the change maker in the Turkana community.”