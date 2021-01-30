The Vajacial debate: Should you get one?

"It has been a trendy subject on female social media groups. The Vajacial. I was curious. "What is it?" I wondered as I consulted my good friend Google and learnt that it is a spa treatment performed on the vulva of the vagina which focuses on the bikini line and outer labia.

As a writer, I wanted to find out more, and when my editor suggested that I go for the treatment I was all in.

A few days later I am at Olga Spa located in one of Nairobi's suburbs.

A black thick curtain flowing from the ceiling to the floor welcomes me at the reception and I question my decision to indulge in the trendy treatment.

Still, I go ahead and pay the Sh2500 needed (the vajacial is Sh2000 and armpit waxing is Sh500).





I notice a woman sitting on the seat to my right. Contrary to my rigid disposition, she is the picture of calmness. Relaxed, watching a series with her earphones on, and very pregnant. I gingerly move my face close to her and intrude. With her attention on me now, I ask if she is there for a vajacial too? And to my delight she is.

"I enjoy vajacials. I have been doing them for the last five months. They are really soothing and they leave me clean and shaven," Joan says.

I am curious if the treatment is any different for pregnant women. But Joan tells me that it is perfectly safe and it saves her the agony of trying to reach down there. I am too anxious to engage in further talk, and I am wondering if her 'relaxed demeanor' and the huge dark curtain are a prelude to an agonising experience.

Soon after, I am laying on my back watching the white ceiling as my aesthetician, Lorraine Milan, probes my nether regions. I had been asked to strip and wrap myself with a huge towel after I was escorted into a beautiful white room behind the dark curtains.

"The first step is to check the hair's growth. If it has overgrown we trim with the scissors," explains Lorraine.

I was feeling so awkward, I could not bring myself to look into her eyes. I use my most professional voice to ask for her background.

"I started working like four years ago. I went to Lintons Beauty College in Westlands. From there I went to a medical school. We are all certified aestheticians (at this spa). To get my medical certificate for aestheticians I went to KMTC for two years," said Lorraine.

Lorraine further explains that the health course is a mini-course in dermatology. She warns of people that do waxing without proper certification, yet it is more of a skin treatment. Waxing by uncertified aestheticians, she says, might cause complications.

"That's why a vajacial is important, it gives someone an after treatment after the waxing. Even someone with hair can still do a vajacial but when you clear the hair you get the full impact of treating your skin," says Lorraine, before adding "after waxing we steam to open up the pores. Then we scrub to exfoliate the skin to remove the dead skin and whiteheads. Afterward, we apply a mask, to even out the pigmentation. You need various sessions to see the results," says Lorraine.

Feeling reassured by her proficiency, with her sunny disposition, I watch as she prepares the strips for waxing. A vajacial comes with pubic hair removal, and in this spa, it is waxing, other spas can offer waxing, laser, or creams.

"The maximum heat for waxing should be 60 degrees, and I ask the clients to let me know if it is hot so that we can reduce it to an acceptable heat," says Lorraine.

The melted wax is applied to a white cotton strip before its molten heat lands on my private shrub, patted for a few minutes before it is ripped off. I hold my face straight begging it not to let the pain contort it.

"People have a different reaction to pain. Some sweat, some get nervous, some scream, some laugh," she tells me as I try not to break my toes as I involuntarily stretch them with the ripping.

She comforts me, "The ripping is a skill— an art. Bad waxing leaves you sore. The way I am waxing you is not the same way I would do another. I check the hair and skin types before moving forward. And you have to be gentle," she reassures.

I wonder if the treatment has any benefit or it is another luxury pampering for the rich. And can one wax when they have a yeast infection?

"Yes. We take it slowly; infection is not death. However, vajacial only treats pigmentation, bumps, and ingrown hair anything beyond that we advise clients to visit a gynaecologist or dermatologist," answers Lorraine.

One should apply aloe vera gel after waxing which Lorraine explains its mild, soothing, and skin-friendly. But I am doubtful of the aloe vera gel in the market, is it really 100 percent natural, I don't want complications down there. She recommends a particular brand, and I tell myself I can buy the aloe vera leaf I see being sold in my local shop.

A sharp piercing pain makes me flinch. Lorraine explains that she was tweezing to remove the tiny hairs left and ingrown hairs. A breath of relief washes over me as she finishes the process that I could swear lasted a whole thirty minutes, but in an actual sense was five minutes.

"Have a look," she calls out to me. Once again, my mind is held hostage by shame and shyness. Instead, I ask her what she thinks of the comments that my editorial team made, that vajacials are for women with excess money to waste, that it is an over-decorated term to mislead fickle women or that it is fancy waxing.

"Vajacial is treatment after waxing. So it helps in making the skin feel less sore, it helps the skin relax. At Sh2,000 it's pocket friendly. Bikini waxing costs way more," Lorraine explains passionately.

For the next fifteen minutes, I go through the steaming, which is truly calming and soothes away all the tenderness. This is followed by a gentle scrub, which is a tad uncomfortable. I am informed that they don't disclose the ingredients of their scrub or the mask or any of their products since it is their 'secret ingredient' but I am reassured that it is all-natural.

After the slight scrubbing, a mask is applied and left for a few minutes to even out the pigmentation.

Once the mask is cleaned away, a natural aloe vera cream is applied and my vajacial comes to an end. A standard vajacial takes one hour.

However, I still have more questions. Does doing a vajacial improve the health of your vagina?

"The work of pubic hair is to trap dirt, dust, and sweat in order to protect the outer skin of the vulva. We wax to remove the unwanted hair which is overgrowing. The overgrowth causes infections. It is easier to maintain cleanliness with waxing," Lorraine explains.

Today, menstrual hygiene is a basic need. The thought of being able to maintain cleanliness makes me happy. But I wonder, what if I wanted to have a vajacial while on my periods?

"Although it is more painful to wax during your menses if you insist the spa would still give you the vajacial. A tampon will come in handy," Lorraine tells me.

My research shows that vajacials became more popular during the Covid-19 period. With restricted movement and many working from home, women were looking for alternative ways to keep busy and enjoy life. This boosted the spa business.

My aesthetician informs me that they get clients as young as 15. However, they attract women from across the age spectrum, with their clientele also including men.

"We do man-scaping. It is still the same process as a woman. You are cleaner, smoother and you feel confident in yourself," explains Lorraine.

Male clients are just a trickle though, with the spa recording 12 in 2020, while women numbers were more than a thousand a month.

I am informed that for at least 24 to 32hrs after a vajacial, one should refrain from having sex or taking a swim because of the chlorine. This is to avoid irritating the now overly sensitive skin.

I meet Grace at the spa's parking lot. She tells me she had wanted to try a vajacial for the first time but she was told to come back after she had enough hair to be waxed. Why was she so keen on the treatment? "I chanced on vajacial in a Facebook group, where the discussions seemed to portray it positively. I wanted to try the experience," she remarks.





What about sex?

I reach out to the Saturday Magazine sex and reproductive health expert Prof. Joachim Osur to find out if vajacials add or remove to a sexual experience.

"This is the same way men go for penis enhancement. We know there is some problem going on with their sexual life or sometimes their self-esteem and confidence, or that they are having relationship conflicts," says Prof. Osur.

Prof. Osur is concerned this new trend is more than just feeling and looking good.

"From a doctor's perspective, I would be concerned about what is driving a person to do it because we know that occasionally some people are not happy with the appearance of different parts of their bodies. We call it body dysphobia," the sex and reproductive health expert, says.

"There is beauty in the way those parts of the body are created. In fact, for some partners, the hair is a stimulant," adds Prof. Osur.





What does an Oby-Gynae make of vajacials?

In truth, my vajacial experience was not bad. It was professionally done, with exemplary service in a sanitised environment. I needed to hear from a health expert. What do gynecologists make of it? Is it safe? Necessary?

I have a conversation with Dr. Bruce Semo, Gynecologist, and Obstetrician with TIBU, a disruptive tech startup that is connecting Africa's urban populations to high-quality private outpatient healthcare. 'Is it okay to have a vajacial?' I pose.

"I don't think there is anything wrong with grooming the vulva. It means a lot for women in terms of confidence but when you are doing it, you have to be careful on how it is done," says Dr. Semo.

The doctor advocates for good grooming but says going bald and using products on your vulva is not recommended.

"There are a lot of studies that have shown that that hair has some purpose; it is not there just for no reason. It has been shown that it helps in keeping what we call the good micro-organisms and bacteria. And in so doing it prevents infections," explains the doctor.

Extreme shaving and removing all the hair puts that area at risk and exposes the vagina to infections according to Dr. Sumo. He explains that an infection of the hair follicle can actually cause a lot of problems around the skin of the vulva which is very sensitive.

"Putting chemicals on your vagina increases the chances of the chemicals ascending into your vagina and causing illness. These infections can include candidal infections, bacterial infections and it has also been shown to predispose women to higher chances of infection with HIV and even infections that affect the fallopian tubes which can cause infertility," warns Dr. Sumo.

The doctor recommends pubic hair trimming.

"There is no treatment for ingrown hair. The only treatment is to stop the shaving," says Dr. Sumo.

'So is waxing better?' I ask

"Waxing makes it worse. Because you are pulling the hair from its root and when it is growing it has no direction to grow. That's when you get ingrown hairs," he answers.

What of the perception that being totally shaven is being clean, prevents odour, and is good for menstrual hygiene?

"There is a lot of commercialisation on women's insecurities about their private parts. We are telling women ooh this should not look like this or look like that but that is the anatomy. So what we have done, is that first we have socialised women to be uncomfortable with how they look naturally, then we tell them that 'for you to be comfortable then you need to do this.' We are driving them to a very costly concept of constantly having an activity carried in their vaginal area in the name of making it look better," says Dr. Sumo.





He wraps up with this, "I equate beauty treatments of the vagina to anyone who cleans the esophagus after eating, nobody ever puts a brush down their throat because it has its own mechanism of cleaning itself. The vagina has a chemical control and PH control of its own."









What more has been out there?





Vaginal/Detox Pearls

“Vaginal pearls or detox pearls are small, cloth-covered balls packed with herbs such as mothersworth, rhizoma, angelica, osthol and borneol. This cocktail of herbs and spices promises to rid the uterus and vagina of “toxins”, negative emotions, hormonal and vaginal imbalances, fibroids and endometriosis. They also allegedly can cure infertility and regulate the menstrual cycle. These “magical herbs” have not been scientifically proven to alleviate any of the above — they are more a marketing moniker. This is not a good alternative,” says Dr Daryl Daley, AllWoman magazine.





Vaginal rejuvenation

Vaginal rejuvenation is having your vagina prodded with a laser or radio-frequency probe and pay as much as $3,000 for the privilege to get a vaginal tightening, better lubrication, and toe-curling orgasms for the rest of your life says Elizaneth Siegel in Allure

“I see so many promises that vaginal rejuvenation is going to fix your stress incontinence. It’s going to help your sex life. It’s going to help your prolapse. There’s not a lot of evidence to back any of that,” Dr. Cheryl Iglesia, a board-certified gynecologist in Washington, told Healthline.

Gynecologic Practice of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), in a statement published in 2007, and reaffirmed in 2017, highlighted issues of concern related to vaginal rejuvenation and other cosmetic vaginal procedures.





Vaginal steaming

Vaginal steaming has a woman sitting over a bowl of steaming water infused with herbs. This procedure has been used in ancient medicine for centuries, but it has re-emerged in spas more recently over the last decade. Some tout its benefits as cleansing the reproductive organs, including the uterus, cervix, and vagina.

However, there is no scientific evidence to support vaginal steaming. Since the vagina is designed to host a particular array of bacteria, vaginal cleansing can alter this normal balance and may theoretically increase one's risk of vaginal infections. For that reason, gynecologists do not routinely recommend this practice.





Douching/vaginal cleansers

Vaginal douching is the process of intravaginal cleansing with a liquid solution. Douching is used for personal hygiene or aesthetic reasons, for preventing or treating an infection, to cleanse after menstruation or sex, and to prevent pregnancy. For at least 100 years, there have been conflicting views on the benefits or harm in douching. Although there is a broad consensus that douching should be avoided during pregnancy, there is less agreement regarding douching for hygiene and relief of vaginitis symptoms. Two earlier reviews of douching data in women and adolescents have concluded that douching is harmful and should be discouraged because of its association with pelvic inflammatory disease and ectopic pregnancy.

Women should not douche say Jenny L. Martino and Sten H. Vermund in their research, Vaginal Douching: Evidence for Risks or Benefits to Women's Health.