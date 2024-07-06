The tragedy of men who fail due to fear of appearing weak

So, this is how it feels like to be gaslit?

I was watching the President (not) answering questions and if the interview taught me anything is that we have pretty good self-control as a nation.

Not once or twice did I threaten to throw the remote at my TV, but I remembered the prices of electronics have shot up so I just screamed into my pillow. Perhaps we need a national therapist or a national day to collectively scream into our pillow.

Aaaarrgghh. I could feel my heart rate rise and fall on the crescendo of his answers. I must offer my gratitude for the cardio sessions, however.

That was a free medical check-up—it seems the girls in Roysambu didn’t do me much damage. I tend to believe this is how most of us were raised—never questioning authority because then that would be a sign of “disrespect”.

I have been thinking about the word “respect” a lot, and how it is used as a stick to beat people in line. If you question your higher-ups, you are accused of a lack of respect.

Someone once tweeted that a Kenyan elder would fall and die because a younger person omitted to greet or recognise them. I guess this is our fascination with leadership and titles. It is why men at the club tend to call each other “Mhesh,” “Kiongos”, “Bazu”, “Chairman”.

Especially that word “chairman”, which basically mirrors a typical Kenyan’s obsession for respect and unearned honour. Next to God, is there a word that gets a Kenyan more wide-eyed than “Chairman”?

Age is respected among my people, but the chairman is revered. It is our fetish with titles that has led us here. Leadership’s authority is enhanced through the change it brings but, more often than not, it is the silence it breeds. I could be wrong, although I doubt it, but perhaps this is what we are lacking, a father figure—a real man—for the nation.

We have (more than) enough chairmen. This is very important: that concept of the “real man” has been sold to me my entire life, and for many years I grew up under its shadow, believing that there was one and only one way to be, and the story of my life is the story of realising that perhaps I have been blinded to the many more ways of being.

My old man only ever offered me a single piece of advice, which I keep tattooed in my brain and tacked on my boyfriend jackets. He said, “Hii dunia hakuna kufika.” There never will be a time when you think you have “arrived” as a man. I think this is the problem with our leadership, and men in general: we think we are there. In other words, we are filled with brio and hubris, and we make the fatal mistake that signifies our doom: we think we know it all.

In campus, I struggled a lot with Shakespeare. To be fair, mostly because I was always distracted by the ladies’ hairstyles and the heavy accent of the lecturer, which betrayed his “roots”, hence why he always “shrubbed”. Yaani, aling’oa. Uprooted. Get it? That is an intellectual joke.

Anyway, I remember this one time we were debating Macbeth, Shakespeare’s macho, brooding tragic hero undone by ambition. I was not the biggest fan of Shakespeare’s language, but I read it anyway, even when I struggled. Because the lecturer insisted upon his point, “Remember: Macduff is the hero.”

In Act 4, Macbeth has Macduff’s children slaughtered. Macduff folds into tears (and probably screams into his pillow) after learning that his “pretty chickens” have all been slain. His lieutenant, Malcolm, tells him to “dispute it like a man.” Don’t cry, he insists, act like a man.

Macduff responds: “I shall do so; But I must also feel it as a man.” That was pretty good advice.

I know because I bury my feelings under a patina of poorly-timed jokes. Recently, over the last couple of years, I have taken a step to feel things. Anger. Sadness. Even love. It was easy for me to do this because I was an insecure person who wanted to be told who to be, and being a man came with a simple instruction manual.

Thus, I stopped looking over my shoulder, looking for what any son looks after from his father. Validation. Recognition. Acceptance. I decided to just be. Advice, those who say things say, is the only commodity whose supply exceeds the demand.

Wherever you go, people have advice for you — more so if you are a young man in Kenya. Most of it is the garden variety type: bros before h*s, buy a 50-by-100 plot in Kamulu-Joska-Chokaa, take it on the chin, oga twice a day. Bropaganda. I am a little older now. When I look at how our country is going, I see the vestigial remains of the kind of “manhood” the leadership generation leans under: strong arm, “Unatushow nini?” “Ni mimi nimesema.”

It is a tribute to a very specific and old-fashioned manhood that is pegged on authoritarianism, on thinking that you know it all, that you are infallible. It’s sad, really. I have come to discover that perhaps the masculinity that draws me in is the one that is authentic, where one is never afraid to explore the depths of their humanity.

The kind of masculinity that treats every dog as “buddy” and every cat as “your highness”. There is a saying that goes: the chicken frowns at the cooking pot, ignoring the knife that killed it.

Perhaps what I am trying to say is that our insecurities as men define what we value most. The President, perhaps, is not trying to prove how strong he is, but that he is afraid of being seen as weak, and in that case, ends up being the very thing he runs away from.

Perhaps, he should take my counsel and scream into his (cashmere) pillow. It is no secret that we end up meeting our destiny on the road we take to avoid it. Let me tell you an anecdote I read years ago. An old man is walking along the road. The camera pans back to reveal someone running towards him, and tackling the old guy to the floor. Mugging? Violence?

Then the camera pans back again and we see a grand piano falling from the sky only to smash into the ground where the old man had been standing. I think it was for some newspaper, you know, get the whole picture sort of thing.