The top 5 honeymoon destinations in Kenya

A honeymoon is a once in a lifetime occurrence, at least for some of us. If you are lucky or unlucky enough, you might have to go for more than one honeymoon in your lifetime. What matters is, when you think of a honeymoon destination, romantic, peaceful, and stunning location with your significant other by your side is what comes to mind. It is the perfect time away from the world to enjoy your intimate, romantic time as a couple. It is also the time to celebrate your new life together.

What better way to do this than visit any of these top five honeymoon destination in Kenya? Whether you are looking for a beach or bush destination, these places will leave you with memories to last you a lifetime.





Almanara Luxury Villas

Nothing defines romance like an evening walk on the beach with your partner or sitting on a sun bed sipping away your wine as you watch the sunset. Almanara Luxury villas in Diani South Coast Mombasa, is the perfect place for you. The six all-inclusive executive suites will have you forgetting about all your troubles as you live your best life with your private chef, butler, maid and chauffer. For top notch sophistication try out their Casa Bella Presidential suite which comes with a secluded beach, a glass walkway, private infinity pool and Jacuzzi, rooftop gym, game room and a private bar. To top it all, your menu is tailor-made to your taste.





Elsa’s Kopje

This award winning luxury camp is located in the heart of Meru National Park and can be accessed by road or air through the two nearby airstrips. It is a perfect destination for nature and wildlife lovers. They have two honeymoon cottages with private decks and an outdoor bathtub. With an exclusive lounge/dining room overlooking the park and infinity swimming pool, you are assured of total tranquility. A bush breakfast, picnic lunch or sundowners in the park can be arranged on request.





Finch Hattons Luxury Camp

Another great honeymoon location for wildlife and nature lovers is Finch Hatton’s Luxury Camp in Tsavo National Park - the oldest and largest National Park in Kenya. They say their magical part of the world leaves you with a permanent imprint on your spirit. This luxury camp has its own airstrip and helipad though it is also accessible by road. Get to indulge yourself in the largest bush spa in East Africa and enjoy sundowners in the infinity pool or in one of their elevated viewing decks.

Finch Hattons is a Tented Camp at Tsavo West National Park that is one of the places ideal for a honeymoon. PHOTO|STEVIE MANN

From the camp, you can see Mt. Kilimanjaro on the West and Chyulu Hills to the Northeast. Their interior décor, the star-gazing terrace, the free standing tubs and outdoor showers is the epitome of luxury and elegance.





Nay Palad Bird Nest Segera Retreat

Have you ever imagined how birds sleep in a nest? Probably not but I am sure now you are wondering how they do it. Now imagine you and your partner in a raised luxury bird nest with a 360 degrees’ view of Laikipia Plains sipping some champagne as you literally count your lucky stars. This is one of the most innovative accommodation options. For you to access the Nest, you must have booked your stay at the Segera Retreat. You can only book the nest for a night. So, probably spend your first night here, then the rest of your honeymoon stay at the Segera retreat.





The sands at Chale Island