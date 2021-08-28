The things I wish I knew before I turned 30

Dear reader, I know you won’t believe what I am about to tell you. Indeed, I can’t believe it myself, scarcely. It would appear that this is an auspicious occasion – one that I did not see coming, that if you had told me at the beginning of 2021 would be where I am now, I would not have believed it – but indeed, this day has come. What day is this, you ask with bated breath? Well, today is the day that I have written and you are now reading…drumroll please…my 30th column.

30! I’m glad I made it this far. I know it sounds egotistic, but 30 is no small feat – churning out something every week that you’re not sure anyone at all will like, or read, and hoping against hope regardless – thank you, also, to those readers who make a point to write in and make me feel famous. You are appreciated.

It being my 30th and all, I wanted to share a few things that I wish I had known before my actual 30th – the big 3-0, the age where everyone thinks you’re supposed to have accomplished a lot more than you actually have, the milestone that marks the ‘descent into true adulting and a rapidly approaching mid-life crisis’. Spoiler alert: that isn’t quite true.

Before I turned 30 (you know, a couple of years ago), I wish I had known that you can’t make anyone love you. Not even your parents have to love you, really, even after they give you life. But more specifically, you can’t force romantic love out of someone who doesn’t want to give it. There is nothing you can do to prompt it or inspire it or nurture it if there isn’t something already there to work with. No sex position you can attempt, no dish you can make, no business you can pay for, no potential mother-in-law you can impress, no underwear you can wash, no loan you can guarantee…there’s nothing you can really do to make someone love you if they don’t want to.

Oh! I wish I knew that diets don’t really work. Not in the way that we think, anyway. Yes, your diet is important – in fact, if you’re exercising regularly and your diet is balanced, that’s usually enough for your body to function as it needs to. But the crash courses we do where we starve ourselves for two weeks to fit into something or look nice in a picture? They’re terrible for your body. The real regimen you need to be getting on is the one that you can maintain – no one can survive on two sticks of celery daily for life – and the regimen that teaches you to love your body and how much is has done for you so far, unconditionally. This is particularly hard in a society that insists that everyone should look a certain way, but the thing is not everyone can, and not everyone should want to. Some of us have big bones!

And then, something that 30 and more recently, Corona, taught me, or rather, reminded me, was to use the time I have. To squeeze everything, I can out of it. No one knows how long they’re going to be here, how long we have the privilege of life – and yet we insist on operating like we have some sort of personal guarantee, given to us by a celestial being, that we’ll be here for at least 80 years. That’s simply not true. The thing we think happens to other people, death? It has no prejudices, no favourites. The one thing that unites us is the thing that comes for us all. Before it comes? Make that money, to spend it. Travel. Love. Give to that cause you know needs your two coins. Call your parents often. Drink the good stuff. We really don’t know when the music stops. So hopefully…see you next week, yes? And a happy 30th Saturday to you.





For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]