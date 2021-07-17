The thin line between mother and smother: Where do you draw the line?

For some reason, people sometimes come to my social media inbox to seek my advice. I’m honestly not quite sure why. I assume that you ask advice from people you think make better decisions than you, so if you’re making worse decisions than me, please seek help.

But, I’ve made many decisions in the past few months that should disqualify me from giving advice to anyone. I recently decided to give an Indian restaurant another chance knowing how sensitive my stomach is and ended up paying for it the whole night.

I filed my taxes even though I know they’re going to use the money to pay for some government official’s child to go party in Prague, and for someone’s girlfriend’s BBL.

I’ve lost the love of my life because of my own indecision and fear, and I’m not quite sure I’m ever going to stop loving her. I lent a friend money and I lost both the friend and the money.

I even gave one notorious home internet provider a second chance and the joke wasn’t even on me, the joke was me. That said, I do love feedback and I do love to hear people’s experiences. I’m a really good listener. I’ll do the mmh and the ooohs and the aaahs really well.

Back to the advice. So, a woman I’ll call Scholastica reached out to me complaining about her man. Let me start by saying, Scholastica, when you do decide to leave him, know that I’m a lonely, wandering soul looking for a home.

So, again, back to the problem. She feels that her man is a mama’s boy. That he values his mother’s opinion over hers even after five years of courting. I was curious and asked for practical examples.

She talked of how he always calls his mother after they argue and “reports her” and also asks for advice on what to do. She also explained that his mother was the final say in his graduation arrangements after he completed his Master’s, and that he calls her every day before he goes to sleep.

Did I also mention that she still picks his clothes out for him? The man is aged 39. As in, nine years past 30.

First of all, I’m really confused about this whole situation because, how on earth does this madness go on past your teenage years? Don’t you have friends? Don’t you have a family? Don’t you even have enemies to bully you into developing a spine? Does your mother also help you shower when you can’t reach that middle part of your back?

Does she help you pick your undies? Does she hold you in her bosom to sleep when you’ve had a long day? Does she also sing you lullabies when you can’t sleep? Where exactly do you draw a line with all that emotional incest going on?

I’ve heard women talk about it but this past week, I actually read some of the women’s experiences, and I feel like we need to hold a meeting behind the mukimo tent even before we serve the stew because I’m appalled.

Having a good relationship with your mother is an amazing thing, admirable even, but when the lines start getting blurred and she starts feeling like your sort-of wife, then perhaps it’s time to take a step back.

There’s a reason why, at some point in your life, you and your mother start disagreeing on some fundamental things, and you eventually move out.

It is because you’re becoming an adult and you need to have your own life and make your own decisions. It is also why you become better friends with your mother after you move out. Because you’re no longer arguing over small things like where you put the dish cloth and how you washed that one sufuria.

You, as a man, need to set boundaries with your mother. I can’t even begin to imagine how to live life with no limits. Part of being a man is being your own man, making your own decisions and being accountable for them, good or bad.

Do men without these lack of boundaries go and tell their mommies when they’ve had arguments with their business partners? There’s no way to have healthy relationships with women if you’re still tied to the umbilical cord with your mother, and I’m not quite sure you can have healthy relationships with your boys either.

If your partner begins complaining about your relationship with your mum, perhaps it is time to take a step back.