The teacher building an online marketplace for African women beauty products

When Carol Abade graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Education degree in education in Geography and Economic studies back in 1992, little did she know that soon teaching would take a back seat in her career.

Fast forward to three decades later, Carol, prides in being the Chief Executive Officer of EXP (Experiential Marketing), a pan African specialist marketing agency, with operations in 10 African countries: Kenya, TZ, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Guinea.

At the moment she operates from South Africa, being a part-owner of EXP. Before she made a grand entry into marketing, previously, she taught for a year, before she was then introduced to marketing and found that somehow she was good at it.

In Jan 1993, two months after graduation, she got a job as a replacement teacher at Brookside High School as they awaited the Ministry of Education process of allocating students to different schools.

Two months later, she received her marching orders from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), to report to a girls' school in Muranga. "I visited the school and I knew for sure I would not be taking up the offer. I went back to Brookside, where I taught until September 1993," she narrates.

For Carol, her decision to venture into marketing was not so much an inspiration, but a need. "I was looking for a new job and was introduced to a new company which was opening up offices in Kenya. Group Africa Marketing introduced a concept of rural roadshows, taking brands to rural communities (think of it as a Mobile TV/ Radio act). I was hired as an onstage MCee," she says.

Fun-filled experience

That was her first stint in marketing. She later moved on from the role to client service, then to management, as the company started expanding into other African countries.

"I was young, I was traveling the country and paying my bills. It was fun," she says.

She would go on to work there for two years up until 1995 when she set up Direct Marketing Communications, which was a breakaway and in direct competition to her former employer. "The two companies in 2001 merged and created the brand EXP," she explains.

Carol says her journey towards this massive transition was far from easy. "There were lots of challenges but perhaps the toughest one was learning everything as I went along. I was running a business with no formal business training by the time I was 27 and opening offices in multiple countries in Africa. As you can imagine. I made many mistakes," she says.

Her inexperience costed her. She was inexperienced in the legal and governance requirements of setting up a business, and many times she relied on legal advice from lawyers who issued shares in their names and had to be compensated to give up those shares.

"I remember on one occasion hiring a member of staff without due diligence that turned out to have multiple identities and was on the wanted list by the police."

In the process, she learnt some key lessons. "I learnt that the friends you start up a business with, are not going to be the friends to finish off the vision with. I lost many valuable friends along the way because of blurred lines around the friendship and business," she says.

Still, she was keen not to put her career ahead of her relationships.

"The opportunities I have had, have been as a result of the generosity of many people I have met along the way. My idea of success is built around seeing others succeed. Perhaps that is why I say once a teacher; always a teacher."

Be-You-By-You

And with the mindset, not even the sky has proven high enough to limit this mother of one. Last month (EXP) launched a digital and online beauty platform for African women.

The platform, BeUbyU ((Be-You-By-You), is a digital space for African women to purchase their favourite locally made beauty brands and connect with their beauty experts; from hairdressers to nail technicians and spa therapists, to street braiders.

"We are building Africa's go-to portal for the beauty industry that sells, grows, and scales African beauty as well as aiming to motivate local businesses that are developing these products for the African woman. We want to inspire African girls and women to unashamedly embrace who we are. And who we are, is beautiful," she says.

According to Carol, having a platform to purchase high-quality and locally made beauty products, allows for the economic empowerment of small businesses in Africa. "We are inviting people who are passionate about Africa and are committed to the growth of small businesses on the continent to join us in this vision," she adds.

But even with such massive experience and authority in the industry, she admits that just like any other venture, nothing is served on a silver platter.

"It's not easy managing a Pan African brand. Also, the tenacity and drive to build a multi-layered business, and the humility and courage to trust and let other people do their jobs with as much autonomy as they need, is taxing."

But with a strong support system, especially from family and friends, Carol is energised.

"I have a loyal and dedicated leadership team that anchors the business and supports me as a leader," she says.

For Carol, teaching and learning have always been her first love. "So do I see myself ever doing whatever I studied at the university? Yes. I still teach a lot even at EXP," she chuckles.