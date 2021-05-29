Carol Abade
Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

The teacher building an online marketplace for African women beauty products

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Carol Abade is the Chief Executive Officer of EXP, a pan African specialist marketing agency, with operations in 10 African countries
  • The company recently launched an African beauty platform BeUbyU 

When Carol Abade graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Education degree in education in Geography and Economic studies back in 1992, little did she know that soon teaching would take a back seat in her career.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Why the flamingos are moving to Amboseli

  2. From Uasin Gishu to the world: Caren excels in modelling

  3. Embarambamba’s ‘gospel comedy’ of embarrassment

  4. PRIME The teacher building an online marketplace for African women beauty products

  5. PRIME Why I rescue mentally ill people from the streets

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.