The stir-fried beef that saved the order

Whenever I’m in the mood for comfort food but also feeling a little bougie, I turn to the exotic flavours offered by Chinese food. Chinese cuisine is one of those few cuisines that tastes good on every budget – whether it’s a five-star restaurant or a street side stall, you are guaranteed a delicious meal. With a surge of Chinese citizens in the country, authentic Chinese is readily available without leaving the country.

The Beijing kitchen located in the Commercial Business Centre on Parklands Ring Road has a very reasonably priced menu with mains starting as low as Sh450. There is variety on the menu with prawns, fish, chicken, beef, lamb, and vegetarian options.

I order the noodle soup, chicken rolls, shredded potatoes, and stir-fry beef for dinner off the Uber Eats app. The total time from order to delivery is about 40minutes with 30minutes for the food preparation. The food presentation is more functional than attractive. The primary goal is to prevent spillage in the delivery process. Each item is individually packaged in basic white Tupperware (except the chicken rolls which are wrapped in foil) then wrapped in clingfilm. So, kudos for the Tupperware which is sustainable but not so much the clingfilm.

The noodle soup doesn’t make it with the order. It’s a shame because I was really looking forward to it. Fortunately, Uber Eats has a mechanism where I am able to get a refund for the missing item. I also mention this on the feedback form and at the time of writing this review, there is no response from the restaurant. The chicken rolls are above average – they aren’t oily which is great and they are tasty but there isn’t much chicken in them. The shredded potatoes are abysmal - unseasoned and undercooked – they are at the cooking stage where they are parboiled before being fried so I have to season and pan fry the potatoes. The stir-fried beef is the only good thing about the order. It is properly delicious, everything Chinese food is supposed to be - rich and deep with colour, smell and flavour. However, it doesn't come with a side of rice so you will have to order one.

With the mix-up in the order and undercooked potatoes, the eatery saving grace is that it’s affordable.





