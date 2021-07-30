The stagy Man Cold and its relation to the Third Wave 

Based on my deep and vast experience on sex and gender, I think we can all agree that there is one species that handles the common cold worse than anyone else. Heaven forbid that this species catches a flu, because then it is doom and gloom, from the day of the first sniffle, the denial in the middle when the snot just can’t stop dripping, all the way to the day the very last drug is taken and he can go out with his boys. What am I talking about? How most men act like babies as soon as they catch a cold.

If you have been unfortunate enough to have to nurse this species back to health in the midst of their affliction, then you know exactly what I am talking about. At the onset, they vehemently deny that they are ill, relying on their ego and machismo to save them. I think it is written somewhere in the comMANdments that having a small sinus problem indicates a lack of masculinity. How can a mere sore throat fell so mighty a specimen?

Yet the more they deny it, the worse it gets, and they retreat to a couch or bed somewhere, moaning and laying about, calling for grandmother’s remedies that they previously shirked. And you, armed there with your Robb, are left rolling your eyes, wondering why they didn’t just hydrate, and rest, and eat right or get diagnosed and get drugs when the thing started to rear its ugly head. It becomes so dramatic, it’s nearly laughable. Nose running, bloodshot eyes making them look like something out of a horror story, a keening wail, and then they insist that they’re fine and have to go – of all places – to work!

Women are different, in my experience. Maybe because we regularly have biological interruptions every month, we’re not so quick to have conniptions over a homa. Or maybe it’s just that we’re more willing to admit that we’re sick. We’re willing to be vulnerable and seek help before it gets too late such that we end up taking the whole household down with us.

I’ve spent a good amount of time in hospitals lately, watching as our healthcare workers fight against the pandemic, and everywhere I go, the story is the same: The third wave is very much here, and we are very much about to be swamped with, once again, more cases than the beds can handle. One doctor repeated something I had heard early on during Covid – that this virus affects men more than it does women, and for the same reasons that the common cold debilitates them – a refusal to get medical help, a stubborn ignorance of the symptoms, refusal to follow safety protocols, and a complete conviction that they are absolutely and totally fine.

Not that there are no other diseases affecting people during these trying times. Covid isn’t the only plague we’re paying attention to, and it isn’t the only widespread sickness of the day. But on the list of things to worry about, especially with older folk, it is high up there. The burden of care often falls, again disproportionately, to the women in the household, who have the daunting task of taking care of patients whom they have to convince are indisposed to begin with.