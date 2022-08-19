The ‘slutty’ phase can help build a woman’s character, this is why

“You know, when my partner and I were getting married five years ago, we got the mandatory ten weeks of premarital counseling at church. The pastor kept saying over and over that money and then sex were the biggest causes of breakups in long-term relationships,” reckons, Bree Lime, 31.

Now that she has lived a little, she reckons that this counselor was right on the money. She met her now husband just eight months before she married him. While she’d been in one serious relationship before him, he’d dated around a bit and amassed a ton of experience both socially and sexually. This was a big part of what drew her to him, that he knew so much about how to talk to people and how to please her. Now, this disparity was what is causing friction in her relationship. Lately, after their relationship hit that five-year phase, he has been reminiscing about his wilder days. She on the other hand is regretting not having dated other people.

“I wish I had a phase where I dated around a bit and had a ton of different sexual and emotional experiences. I would have gotten to explore and learn the things I like and the things I do not like. I think this would have made my intimate experiences with my husband today better for me,” she says.





A form of self-improvement?

Dictionary.com describes the slutty phase as a phase in your life that occurs frequently when you are fine with exploring promiscuous activities and connecting with random people. These activities do not always end in sex but can lead to it.

It’s a phase that not too long ago was frowned upon. While men were encouraged to go out and explore their sexuality, women who attempted to do so were frowned upon. Now that sexual intimacy is a huge source of fights in relationships, is this where we went wrong?





With the hook-up culture where sexual intimacy doesn’t necessarily come with the expectation of exclusivity or a commitment, we are seeing more women embracing their hoe phase, and more willing to freely talk about it. But, is it the answer? Is meeting and dating as many people as possible the formula to that happy ever after?

Judith Chungu, 31, had what she calls her slutty phase a few years ago after a four-year-long relationship.

“I was in this relationship where I just kept giving and giving and forgetting who I was,” she recalls.

When she got out, she was stripped off all her self-esteem. In a bid to regain this confidence, she signed up on Tinder where men willing to casually date her were plenty. What she found, was something more liberating. She got the chance to know herself.

“When I got into my previous relationship, I was dating to marry. On first dates, I would look at a man and wonder whether or not I could see myself married to him and if I couldn’t, there wouldn’t be any second dates,” she recalls.

When she began dating the second time round, she became more selfish about her needs.

“I had to unlearn that dating for marriage thing and learn that it’s okay to date for fun. I have learned to speak out and I no longer fake emotions or orgasms,” she says.

For Judith, her slutty phase has improved how she experiences physical intimacy and she is now more fulfilled both emotionally and spiritually.

“I’m yet to meet The One but this dating phase has come with a ton of self-improvement,” she says.

In her book The Magnificent Whore Phase: Not a guide to living your best whore life author Nerima Wanyama agrees that enjoying sex on its own without the burden of emotions can be liberating for a woman. If a woman learns how to use it, Nerima writes that this phase can be beneficial not just physically but mentally and spiritually.





It will not tame you

Jill, 33, who’s had her fair share of dating experiences however debunks the myth that going through your slut phase will somehow cure a woman of waywardness.

“I like to think of myself as liberated. I went through my mega hoe phase in my early twenties. Even now, once I get out of a serious relationship, I make sure to date a little bit before jumping into the next one,” she says.

Even then, once or twice, she has stepped out on past relationship partners.

“This is not to underrate the benefits of dating around before committing to an exclusive relationship. Dating around has helped me learn about the things that I like and the ones I don’t in a partner. Every time I have committed to a relationship, I was sure that it was what I wanted at that time,” she says.

Interestingly, Jill says that her slutty phase also forced her to look inward and revealed to her things that she didn’t like about herself like how impatient she could get with people and how wanting her communication skills could be at times. Now that she is aware of these shortcomings, she likes to think that she is faring better.





Tit for tat?

“Why do women need a hoe phase? Because men have it too! Think about it. Few want to get into a relationship with a man who is still a virgin, you want one who has at least some experience. Why should it be different for women?” argues Tiffany A., a 26-year-old small business owner from Mombasa.

From her view, men are allowed, encouraged even, to serial date and explore intimate experiences with many different women. Having done this and gotten it out of their systems is seen as a plus for a man getting into a relationship. The same should be true for a woman.

“I have an issue even with the fact that it’s called a hoe phase. There should be nothing wrong with a woman wanting casual sex or deciding that she doesn’t. We should start there,” she says.