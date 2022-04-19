The shame of fat shaming

As Africans, as a whole, can we agree to stop talking about fatness?

We don’t know how to do it kindly, and we can’t seem to decide whether to be American about it (thin as a whippersnapper is the way to go!) or accept some pudge as a sign of prosperity (anakulanga vizuri siku hizi). But fatness, whether the state of it, the shape it results in, and its ensuing complexes, is not so shallow a topic of conversation. It isn’t a fun commentary. It isn’t small talk. I assure you, pretty much every time you comment on someone’s weight, they already know. And even if they didn’t – is there nothing else to find commonality on?

If you’ve been reading this a while (thank you!), you know that I had surgery a few months ago, the type that doesn’t really allow for movement and bodybuilding and all those fun things that magazines say one should do to avoid a paunch. Just to be clear, much like Jesus, my paunch has been an ever-present guest in every household I have lived in. The last time I didn’t have a pot, I was pre-pubescent. Even in my skinniest adult life, there was no sign of dehydrated abs. Just signs of burgers and fries.

Which I don’t regret. I would never regret anything about the venerated potato. The versatile potato as a food group on its own is a splendid, wonderful elite. My problem here is that somehow, along the way, I have given society the power, unfortunately, to change how I feel about my body. Because after surgery, for example, the comments came.

You know how it starts. ‘Eh, na unaongeza!’ What is the correct response to that, by the way? Should we say, ‘Oh, no!’ or, you’re correct, wawawa, I hadn’t noticed. Or go left and say much like yourself (which will hopefully prompt no further comment from this person, unless they’re obtuse)?

Or take the high road and laugh and throw out a gospel verse, like seek ye first the kingdom of God instead of seeking the flaws on me? Maybe the ‘yes, I had surgery, which as you know, can kill you, and so I’ve been sitting on my (fat) arse for months trying to recuperate. Thank you for asking for the context and pointing out my shame around something I can’t control.’

And why the hell aren’t men subjected to fat-shaming? If anything, the more their beer bellies hang precariously over their belts, the more their peers respect them, either as a governmental thief or a rich man of means, as indicated by his girth – and likely still a thief. What do we get? Exhortations to be perfect and usually inorganic (insalubrious!) figure 8.

Can we focus on what having a healthy, happy body looks like? Can we think about body esteem? Can we refer to the fact that the strongest men on earth contests are usually won by people with padding – if strength and fitness are the contentions? Can we learn that round does not mean unfit, and BMI is biased towards Caucasian standards and body types?

I say this to say that not everyone can have an hourglass body. And not everyone is supposed to! There are so many unhealthy perspectives and ‘body goals’ we allow into our space because we don’t know any better, and so we aspire to look like things that are inconceivable, impossible, or just not for us. Things like the dehydration of abs I mentioned before, or thigh gaps.

I feel like I’ve been fighting this silly fat fight all my life. And this shouldn’t be the case! Every time a kilo is added, someone has something to say. I thought I had overcome it, until the aforementioned surgery. Usually, it rolls off the – pun intended – rolls on my back. But I’m reaching a point where I’m rapidly tired of the constant tirade against women’s bodies. Very soon we should just start handing out nice, fat slaps.