The saw palmetto herb can help with prostate issues

Q: My father found he was urinating more often and went to the doctor. He was told that his prostate is enlarged and diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Can you help?





A: Let’s start with a little science. The prostate is a walnut-size gland which lives underneath the bladder and encircles the urethra (the urine duct). Its job is to make the fluid that passes into the seminal duct to help sperm swim along. Problems start to occur when it gets swollen making it difficult to urinate. This is actually very common in older men and can be caused either by inflammation of the prostate (prostatitis) or more commonly, your father has, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).





Since the only symptom that most men experience is difficulty peeing, many of them avoid going to see a doctor about it. Now this is bad news. This can vary from a relatively harmless condition to prostate cancer, so getting the diagnosis early is vital.





If the results come back positive, does that mean you have to take medication for the rest of your life? No. The herb saw palmetto has been found to be very effective in controlling prostate symptoms. In fact, a review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that for BPH, saw palmetto was just as effective as the most commonly used drug for this condition, finasteride. These are results that are backed up by the improvements of my own patients. The normal recommended dose is 160 mg, twice a day (choose a supplement that is standardised to 45 percent fatty acids).





Your prostate, like every other gland in the body, also has nutritional needs. The most important nutrients in this respect are the healthy “essential” fats and zinc.





Essential fats can be found in raw nuts and seeds, oily fish such as salmon, trout, mackerel and herring and extra virgin olive oil. They will reduce the risk of enlargement and protect against prostate cancer. A study published in The Lancet followed more than 6,000 55-year-old Swedish men for up to 30 years. It found that eating fatty fish, such as omena, could reduce the risk of prostate cancer by a third. The best way to guarantee your intake of these powerful anti-inflammatory agents, choose a fish oils supplement that contains 1,000mg of EPA a day.





Supplementation of zinc also seems to help reduce prostatic enlargement, and can be found in seafood (especially oysters) and seeds. Alternatively get your father to take 30 – 60 mg of zinc a day.