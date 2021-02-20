The saw palmetto herb can help with prostate issues

The prostate is a walnut-size gland found underneath the bladder. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

Summary:

A review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that for prostate gland enlargement, Saw palmetto was just as effective as the most commonly used drug for this condition, finasteride


Q:   My father found he was urinating more often and went to the doctor. He was told that his prostate is enlarged and diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Can you help?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.