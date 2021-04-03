The road less travelled eatery

I was meeting three of my friends and one of them suggested of a meet up point out of the CBD. We wanted to be in a space we could talk, laugh out aloud and take multiple photos. It was my first time to be meeting the trio and they had not met one another in weeks.

As the sun was setting on that particular Tuesday, we were finding our way to The Social House on James Gichuru road, Lavington. Let me set the scene for you: After the checkpoint (where you wash your hands and they take your temperature) you are led into an indoor cosy breakfast lounge called the living room. Robert Frost’s poem “I took a road less travelled and that made all the difference” is inscribed on the wall and a signature motor bike hangs from the ceiling.

But this is not our destination. We are going to the Inca bar and restaurant on the fifth floor. “They have amazing Peruvian and cocktails menu,” our lead had said. If you are money conscious as I am, the first thought that will probably run through your mind is whether you can afford to dine here. The ambience, mural on the wall, the vibrant art and colours, roof top viewing and the beautiful hanging plants were the reason.

Since it was starting to get chilly, I ordered for a cup of tea and to my pleasant surprise, it costed Sh300. For the main menu, we settled for a plate of spicy creamy wings served with mini fries at the cost of Sh1,600. The tea was amazingly brewed. I loved the tempura onion rings on the wings but the wings….. they could do better.

Overall, it was an evening well spent. It was not very crowded and we were able to take tens of photos without disrupting the peace of other patrons.





