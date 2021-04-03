The road less travelled eatery

Fried chicken wings served with mini fries and tempura onion rings. Photo | pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • If you are money conscious as I am, the first thought that will probably run through your mind is whether you can afford to dine here
  • I ordered for a cup of tea and to my pleasant surprise, it costed Sh300

I was meeting three of my friends and one of them suggested of a meet up point out of the CBD.  We wanted to be in a space we could talk, laugh out aloud and take multiple photos. It was my first time to be meeting the trio and they had not met one another in weeks.

