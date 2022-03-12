The restaurant with a Sh550 omelet that failed to impress

Omelet serving at The Spring Noshery, Sarit Centre, Nairobi. Photo | Pool

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

The service is pleasant, the ambiance is mood enhancing and then to be served something so utterly disappointing is actually quite upsetting.  

Most people, I believe, visit restaurants for an enjoyable culinary experience – food, ambiance, service all factor into that experience. I don’t know about you but when I visit a restaurant I could care less about the ambiance and service but my expectation is that the food will be different. This was not my experience at The Spring Noshery.

