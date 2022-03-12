The restaurant with a Sh550 omelet that failed to impress

Most people, I believe, visit restaurants for an enjoyable culinary experience – food, ambiance, service all factor into that experience. I don’t know about you but when I visit a restaurant I could care less about the ambiance and service but my expectation is that the food will be different. This was not my experience at The Spring Noshery.

Located on the first floor of Sarit Centre, The Spring Noshery is a reimagining of the casual dining concept, offering specialty coffee from Spring Valley and amazing meals crafted around the Spring theme.

Casual dining restaurants are full-service restaurants with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere and an affordably priced menu. They are a step up from fast food establishments with table service and more conceptualised menus. This is The Spring Noshery – relaxed, comfortable, affordably priced, a step up from fast food. It’s not so much a reimagining of casual dining unless they mean the springtime theme. It is a very pretty space like a posh garden party on a manor estate… but inside with free WiFi.

My issue with the restaurant is the value for money or lack thereof. My first impression of the menu is that it’s boring. The only interesting items that I haven’t seen in menus of other comparable restaurants I’ve been to are the Ratatouille Sandwich and the Monte Cristo on waffles instead of bread. I’m not a fan of ratatouille and I don’t eat meat on Fridays so I order the Spanish Omelet from their all-day breakfast menu.

For Sh100 I could make what is put in front of me (Sh150 for the dollop of cream cheese on the side). A Spanish Omelet is supposed to be rotund, fat with potatoes. What I receive is flat, no potatoes, no seasonal herbs, not even a tomato slice to liven up the plate; just red dust which I guess is supposed to be powdered chill across the plate. That omelet had no business being Sh550.

That the server, in taking my order, would present a dish that is not what was ordered is concerning. I’m not the kind to complain about my food in a restaurant incase the new dish comes with a secret ingredient. Not that that would happen. The kitchen is an open concept but I’ve heard horror stories. But whether it’s a lack of knowledge of the menu or lack of care, it is a big problem with the restaurant’s culinary experience.

The service is pleasant, the ambiance is mood enhancing and then to be served something so utterly disappointing is actually quite upsetting.



