The profits and pitfalls of dating older, married men

By  Pauline Kairu

What you need to know:

  • According to psychologist Benjamin Zulu, women who date married men are merely encouraging the men to be immoral and continue in their crooked ways, yet nothing solid can come out of such relationships.
  • All such affairs do is to perpetuate an ongoing crisis of children who walk around carrying intergenerational hurt. Children fathered by indisciplined men who have been allowed by careless women to sleep around in the name of the nyumba ndogo craze.

Betty Muthieni* first met what she thought was her knight-in-shining-armour in a rather unconventional setting. The year was 2017, an election year, and the setting was a small political gathering. One of the attendees tried to cause disorder at the gathering when the man stood up and boldly quelled the disturbance. Betty was impressed by his bravery, but she thought of him as just another man in the crowd.

