The polycystic ovarian syndrome makes women to grow beards, here’s how diet can help you

For Anna, every day used to be a bad hair day. Anna suffers from a condition called polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and dealing with the excess hair that would sprout on her face, not to mention other “abnormal” areas of her body.

But the excess hair (hirsutism) isn’t the only feature of PCOS. Hormonal disturbances mean that immature eggs form cysts in one or both ovaries, which can then lead to other symptoms such as infertility, acne, and irregular menstruation, not to mention excess weight. And that’s why she came to see me.

The hormones in question are male ones called androgens, and it is an excess of these that seems to be the cause of all the symptoms. While we don’t really know what causes PCOS, it does appear that a change in diet may really help to improve the effects of this distressing syndrome.

You see, it’s all to do with insulin.

Evidence suggests that the secretion of androgens is stimulated by too much insulin - a hormone that’s produced in response to rises in blood sugar levels. Insulin can also then lower the production of female hormones. As I’ve seen at my clinic, losing just five percent of your body weight may help to rebalance your sex hormones, restore your periods and improve facial hair and acne.

It’s because of this that many experts now believe that the increasing levels of PCOS are to do with the composition of the meals we eat, specifically the emphasis on starchy carbs. Interestingly, it is the growing consumption of these foods that also contributes to the ever-rising incidence of diabetes and its precursor insulin resistance – two conditions that are quite common in PCOS sufferers.

The best diet for PCOS is one based on foods that give a controlled release of sugar into the system. These low-glycaemic foods include beans, lentils, meat, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, and most fresh fruits and vegetables. The slow digestion of these foods helps to lower insulin production thereby improving the balance of the sex hormones.

If you do eat starchy carbs, choose the brown varieties (brown rice, wholemeal bread etc.) and eat them only in moderate amounts. Regular meals, with snacks such as fruit and nuts in between, may help to keep insulin and androgen levels under control too. If you do have sugar cravings, try sniffing a small bottle of vanilla essence to reduce the urge - it really does works wonders.

As you start eating this way, your ovaries and hormones should start to behave and, you, like Anne, will begin to feel more energetic and happier. Maybe you don’t need to be on medication after all.

