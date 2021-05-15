The noodles order that disappointed

Sometimes you have delicious food from one restaurant, and for the rest of the week it leaves you craving more of the same, and in my case, it was Asian food. I had had the best Chinese fried rice from this restaurant in Karen, and when I went back home the very next day, I got online and started looking for Asian restaurants near me. This led me to Asian Express on Thigiri Road.





I have never had food from this spot before, and their menu had a Chinese, Indian and continental section- exactly what I was in the mood for. The Chinese food section in particular had a good variety of dishes to choose from. The mains included options such as shredded beef in black bean sauce, beef Kung Pao, chili garlic chicken all for Sh990 each, Chinese whole fish cooked in a sauce of your choice for Sh1,210, the most expensive dish in this section being the crab also cooked in whichever sauce you like, for Sh2,035.





There was a combo section highlighting different specials for different days of the week, catering for vegetarians as well. On Thursday for instance, non-vegetarians can get a seafood combo that comes with fried rice or vegetable noodles with a spring roll and various sauces for Sh825. I however had only one dish on my mind: noodles. Given that this restaurant specialises in Asian cuisine, I wanted the thick variety of noodles...something like udon. Being a Chinese spot, there was a good chance these would be egg noodles...I just ordered blindly and waited. I also got fries on the side, just in case the dish wasn't filling, and having ordered via Glovo, my total cost for food and delivery was Sh800.



