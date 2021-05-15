The noodles order that disappointed

Pork fried noodles and original chips from Asian Express, Thigiri Road Photo | Zawadi Manjane



By  Zawadi Manjane

  • The food was alright, but not exactly mind-blowing. 
  • The noodle stir fry came with juicy pork pieces tossed in Japanese sauce, cabbage, chicken, red pepper, and green pepper. 
  • The noodles tasted just like good old Santa Maria spaghetti, but maybe I was just salty because they weren't the thick type.

Sometimes you have delicious food from one restaurant, and for the rest of the week it leaves you craving more of the same, and in my case, it was Asian food. I had had the best Chinese fried rice from this restaurant in Karen, and when I went back home the very next day, I got online and started looking for Asian restaurants near me. This led me to Asian Express on Thigiri Road. 

