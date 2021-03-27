The naturalista big boom

It was in 2012 when Gakenia Kihuha decided to go natural. She was in high school at the time and had chemically relaxed her hair to make it more manageable during the school term. "The relaxer burned most of my hair off," she says. The first natural product she used was black soap, a product made out of dried peels and the ash of locally harvested plants. The soap originates from West Africa and is popular among those in the natural hair and skin movement.

To supplement it, she mixed an egg and avocado conditioning treatment. "When I joined university, I started slowly buying natural products since I was at home more and had the time to maintain my hair." She tried Cantu and Shea Moisture from the international market and Kenyan brands like Bu.ke and Sheth Naturals.

With the positive change in her hair, Gakenia was determined to keep up this routine for the long term. She is not alone. Many of today's woman is keen to incorporate 'clean' beauty into their skin and hair care routines.

The business

Ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, aloe vera, and black soap are part of the lexicon of natural beauty products which continues to expand across the continent as traditional skincare remedies come full circle in the digital age. As the sheer number of ingredients increases, so does the awareness among women of African descent that indigenous products are the way to go for supple skin and strong hair. The response by the beauty industry has been swift as it welcomes more players into the already-competitive market, some of whom tout themselves as "100 percent natural" to appeal to the modern consumer who seeks exactly that. A product that is homegrown, homemade, and affordable.

The result? An explosion of different brands, all fighting for a piece of what analysts’ estimate is a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The organic beauty and personal care industry in Africa is projected to grow to about $6.2 billion (about Sh680 trillion) by 2022 according to a report by Technavio, indicating that what began as a trend has now been affirmed as a facet of our current reality.

Industries have looked inwards to develop products using raw materials within arm's reach, leading to the expansion of a supply chain with pros and cons of its own.

Who supplies the oil?

Just who supplies the oil that keeps this machine running?

As with most trends, the natural hair and beauty movement was borne out of necessity. "I was experiencing a problem with skincare products," said Diana Akello, the founder of Sotic Botanical Blends. An avid traveler, she also began to notice the difference in the formulation of products fit for African skin, explaining that different geographical locations and seasons influence the formulation of cosmetic products. It was more expensive to find products with organic ingredients in the countries she visited, although most of the name brands she encountered featured frequently in Kenyan supermarkets. "While it's costlier to make these products large scale in these countries, I found that it was easier to make them here due to the accessibility of raw materials in the market," she said.

Diana sources her ingredients from a host of accessible stores: herbs from Zucchini, coffee grounds from Java Coffe House, and an assortment of teas, essential oils, salts, and clays from Healthy U. She also bulk buys essential oils from a company called Sabihah Oils, which serves as an accredited supplier for resellers and those looking to create their own products. Some of the ingredients she uses are unique in the Kenyan market, such as Chinese rice flower, cedarwood, and white lotus, some of which she ships from India.

"I tested the products on myself and friends before submitting them to KEBS for certification," Diana who launched Sotic Botanicals in 2015, says. She now has an array of milk souffles, cleansing masks, and scrubs which she uses to curate personal care experiences aimed at promoting wellness at her spa in Nairobi.

Kenyan made products

Amid the growing trend of do-it-yourself treatments using kitchen staples such as avocado, egg, olive oil, and aloe vera, entrepreneurs found more than adequate room to flex their savvy and create formulas using easily accessible raw materials.

Social media served as a source of information and community, where women across the continent shared their experiences with different products and promoted the natural movement. Facebook groups like Tricia's Naturals have amassed over 170,000 followers since its inception in October 2012.

"Consumers love this idea of going back to nature," says Tricia Wanjala, founder of Tricia Naturals Limited. She notes that there has been a recent revival of self-love and pride in the consumer's innate African heritage, which dissolved the past bias against local products as well.

"People who used to look down on Kenyan-made products are now proudly buying Kenyan. A number of our consumers have expressed appreciation for the fact that some of us SMEs are manufacturing locally made products that are of much better quality than some of the well-known international brands," notes Tricia.

The birth of green companies

The year 2015 saw the rise of companies such as Marini Naturals founded by Michelle Ntalami and Niyati Patel, which sought to provide an alternative to women who wanted to care for their African hair using products with naturally sourced ingredients. The company now sells about 50,000 bottles and tubs of product per month across twelve countries within Africa and Europe, highlighting the source of their products as a key part of their marketing strategy.

"It was important for us to highlight the social impact that Marini was creating by sourcing some of the raw materials from Africa," says Michelle Ntalami, CEO of Marini Naturals. "This not only helps small businesses grow but also affects the different communities where the farmers who diligently grow the raw materials live."

Manuel Silvestre, the founder of Natural Lamu, followed a similar template when he founded the company four years ago. "The idea is to make natural products using ingredients from the Lamu archipelago," he says. Natural Lamu manufactures a host of personal care products, from lip balms to bath bombs to soaps and oil balms, and has seen its business grow with stores in Shela, Malindi, and Nairobi.

"We have a farm in Lamu where we source raw ingredients such as neem, baobab oil, lemongrass, ginger, and turmeric, while mining coral powder from the base of Manda Island," he says. However, some essential oils used in the formulation of these products, such as ylang-ylang, are sourced from India, while the packaging is from China due to the limitations in the local market. "The availability [or lack thereof] of essential oils in Kenya would limit us a lot," Mr. Silvestre explains.

The growth of industries reaping the benefits of the robust avocado and coconut produce has been astronomical in recent years. For example, Kenya ranks eighth globally in avocado production, with avocado share prices skyrocketing towards the end of 2020, raking in Sh14 billion.

Local companies like Widely Pure Industries supplied about 4000 kilos of avocado oil supplied to local businesses since the pandemic began. "We use crude avocado oil because the organic market prefers it for value-added products," says David Okello, a product formulator at Widely Pure Industries. Virgin avocado oil requires the involvement of companies such as Croft in Thika and Olivado in Murang'a.

With no access to purifying machinery, beauty manufacturers decry the low quality of avocado oil in the country. "It's a case where Kenya exports the raw materials and imports the finished product," notes Tricia of the essential oils that are shipped from India and China.

"Getting pure essential oils from Kenya is rare, except for coconut oil because we have farmers on the ground to determine its quality," says Tiffany Sabihah, the founder and operations manager of Sabihah Oils. This leads them to source pure avocado oil from adjacent markets such as Tanzania and Uganda.

Local innovation and regulation

Local innovators have sought to counter this problem by inventing oil extraction machines aimed at minimising the losses made by avocado farmers during their initial harvest. Engineers Betty King'ori and Susan Ndung'u identified a problem among small-scale farmers where most harvested fruits ended up as waste due to mechanical damage caused during their transportation to the market. They submitted a prototype of their avocado oil extractor, a device that produces cold-pressed crude avocado oil, to the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KENIA) in 2017.

"The essence of this machine is to utilize extra ripe avocados, as the best quality of the oil is usually extracted when it is ripe enough," Betty explains. Betty is currently in the process of developing a second prototype, one that is affordable for small-scale farmers by factoring in their current needs and handling capacity.

Local oil producers averred that the absence of government policy as is present in countries like China and India poses challenges for them while competing in the global market. "The buying and selling prices for the seeds are also quite high," explained Alka Sharma, managing director of Castor Seed Kenya Limited. Competing with volume-based markets like India for the same product exposes gaps in local policy that would promote fair competition. "India for instance offers subsidies for small scale farmers and producers who export; they also get rebates on taxes for the sale of castor oil seeds, which are not common in Kenya," she added. "We are very far behind and we can't export our oil, as shipping will cost more than producing and distributing it locally," says Alka.

The gaps

Getting local ingredients is hampered by quality, price, and availability, making local manufactures opt for cheaper imports.

"If you want to refine your own oil, you have to hire KIRDI (Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute) facilities which come at an extra cost. Most people just opt to import. It's cheaper," Tricia says.

While the production line of locally-sourced oils remained nearly unscathed, Covid-19 has hampered the availability of ingredients from foreign markets.

"With the lockdown, there were challenges in availability of raw materials even from neighboring Uganda which is where we would source some of our organic oils and butter," Tricia explains. This posed a challenge for manufacturers, who then had to seek alternative sources to appease the growing demand for natural ingredients. "Some of our fragrances from Switzerland and the United Kingdom also became hard to find, as well as emulsifiers, which we source from Europe," she reveals.

Large-scale manufacturing companies have responded to the demand for natural skin care products as well. PZ Cussons, who host the household staple brand Imperial Leather, offers a host of products that appeal to their wide customer base ranging from low to middle-income consumers. They introduced the Japanese Spa Range early last decade, incorporating ingredients such as green tea, rice milk, and jasmine with fragrance and nourishment as a selling point. "As marketers, our work is to become the voice of the consumer, not only for today but for the future. We understood the market would be moving to naturals so we developed the products based on the projections for the market as well as the current consumer needs," says Ruth Wang'ombe, the brand manager of Imperial Leather in Kenya.

Ruth Wang’ombe, Brand Manager Imperial Leather Kenya during interview on beauty products. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

She explains the company's policy on using global trends to inform brand development in the country, incorporating locally available ingredients to develop products that appeal to the Kenyan consumer. Having positioned themselves as a grooming brand, their body cleansing products became the main focus when incorporating the natural skincare trend. "We noted that consumers want more than just the cleansing from our products as they are more informed about ingredients than they were in the past," she adds.

Beautician Domiana Mwangangi of SkinSol Aesthetics echoes these sentiments. She conducts skin analysis in Nairobi's Westlands area and offers both chemical and natural treatments for her clients, some of whom have experimented with the use of kitchen staples such as ground coffee and lemons. She stocks botanical lotions created using ingredients such as shea butter, honey, and castor oil for long-term treatment following some of the dermatological procedures she performs. "Some clients will come here with hyperpigmentation, having read about remedies like coffee scrubs for their skin but they do not know where to find them. When they find that we have them in stock, they sell out almost instantly," Domiana says.

Domiana however notes the gaps in research on the effects of some of these ingredients. "For example, lemons are very good for your skin, but if you do not know how to use it well, you are going to use it when it is too harsh. This will eventually make your skin more sensitive to environmental effects," she says. However, she adds, using products that have been researched and synthesised for use on the skin guarantees better results.

Beautician Domiana Mwangangi of Skinsol Aesthetics during interview at her spa and treatment centre in Westlands. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

With consumers now being bombarded with countless beauty products labeled as 'natural, there has been worry as to whether proper regulation is in place to weed out fakes and ensure consumer protection.

Noting the increase in local skincare and hair products in need of certification, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) says that the standards' specifications in their tests apply for both natural and synthetic products, making it nearly impossible to isolate natural raw materials.

"KEBS tests finished products that are under the certification scope unless the user requests a private test to be conducted on submitted raw materials," says KEBS Managing Director, Bernard N Njiraini. However, they do insist on quality checks for each production stage from raw materials, in-process to finished products for quality control purposes at the production level.

The after effect

With all the uptake of natural ingredients beauty products, what's its future?

Gakenia, a major consumer of the products hopes it will be at lower prices. "I would recommend it to someone else, but it's a commitment; it is not cheap and calls for a lot of maintenance," she says.

However, Tricia is quick to point out that until the value chain is simplified and the cost of manufacturing is brought down in the country, do not expect the prices to come down any time soon.