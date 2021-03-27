Pool

The naturalista big boom

By  Anita Murage

What you need to know:

  • There has been a strong rise in focus on developing personal care beauty products for the African skin using local organic ingredients
  • The result is an explosion of different brands, all fighting for a piece of what analyst’s estimate is a multi-billion-dollar industry.

It was in 2012 when Gakenia Kihuha decided to go natural. She was in high school at the time and had chemically relaxed her hair to make it more manageable during the school term. "The relaxer burned most of my hair off," she says. The first natural product she used was black soap, a product made out of dried peels and the ash of locally harvested plants. The soap originates from West Africa and is popular among those in the natural hair and skin movement.

