The Nairobi banker with a village connection

From the outside, Winnie Majani looks like your ordinary Nairobi officemate. Adorned in official attire, Majani is a top banker with a heart for community service.

Last year she was awarded the top honours at the ABC bank where she works. She was also one of the contestants in the leadership reality TV show Ms. President in 2018.

When she is off work, Majani is on the road to Vihiga, specifically to her native constituency Hamisi to do much-needed community work.

"When I won at work some people were wondering, how are you juggling between community work and the banking job? Some people were inspired to do both. See that is the influence I created, that you can be a star at work and also at the community level," says Winnie Majani.

Since 2018, the 38-year-old has used her financial expertise to empower women back home.

"We do cell meetings, something similar to the nyumba kumi initiative where 10 to 15 women gather. I provide financial literacy to them and encourage the women to move away from subsistence mindsets. While the land in my locality is small I encourage the women to diversify. 'Ukipanda mboga eat some and make a profit from the other part' I tell them. I also advise them to make their own political choices as opposed to relying on other people's opinions," explains Winnie.

Winnie distributes sanitary pads in all Hamisi sub-counties, provides mentorship in both indigenous schools and provincial schools while providing support to sports activities.

"I have been financing the initiatives, while I get some donations from well-wishers and also from my professional networks," she says.

She adds, "There are people in my network that I reach out to, and declare my intentions. 'Like hey, I have these projects, do you think you can help?' I make sure I am as detailed as possible," says Winnie.

In 2017, through social media, Winnie came across the leadership reality TV show, Ms. President.

"I used to do a commentary on my social media posts, I was so political— on leaders and about societal issues. People associated me with politics. That is how I was numerously tagged and mentioned in the Ms. President advert online. Until I applied," says Winnie.

Although she was not crowned Ms. President, Winnie's star didn't dim but instead shone even brighter.

"My mother had a big impact on my leadership dreams. She has done so much. She has vied for political office, headed an institution and she has been the chairlady of Maendeleo ya Wanawake in the past. She started by being a teacher in Nairobi and then she moved to Mashinani. I would even walk with her as she campaigned and I would hear people mudslinging her," says Winnie.

At 19, watching her mother battle in politics, Winnie's passion for leadership was ignited.

"My mum was vying for a counselor position, yet she didn't have much money as a retired teacher. Running for political office is so expensive. She is also born again and conservative and therefore asking for sponsorships from men was out of the question," explains Winnie.

Though her mother did not win the seat, Winnie got the courage to vie for a student leadership position at Egerton University where she was studying and won.

"I believe I changed perception in women leadership. Most posts then were reserved for men. I was the first woman to be elected secretary-general and more women came after me. I was a pacesetter," she prides.

Her mother's personality inspired her more. "My mother is firm. Disciplined. Results-oriented. She's not a populist and doesn't look for fame but really wants to create a difference. She is a humble woman," she details.

After university, Winnie got into banking and started her career journey. However, after years of being in the shadows, she understood that to bring about the real change she needed to get involved, and age was not a barrier neither was her gender.

"In a job, you can only do so much. But when you are in legislation, you are articulating issues, and you know what your people want. You are lobbying," says Winnie.

She adds, "The only way to change the status of women— because that has always been my burden—would be to focus on policy."

Winnie admits she has political ambitions.

"I come from a highly political family, my uncles have vied before. I am getting inspiration and encouragement all over. My mum is my biggest cheerleader," Winnie who lost her dad in 2016, says.

The banker praises her marital partner for the support that he has shown her so far in her community outreach efforts.

"He has been a pillar," she says while adding that her siblings have also given her support.





