The Nairobi banker with a village connection

By  FREDA MLEMWA

Summary:

  • Winnie Majani, 38, is not only a celebrated banker but also a community star who has political ambitions
  • Last year she was awarded the top honours at the ABC bank where she works
  • She was also one of the contestants in the leadership reality TV show Ms. President in 2018.
  • Since 2018, the 38-year-old has used her financial expertise to empower women at her home county in Vihiga

From the outside, Winnie Majani looks like your ordinary Nairobi officemate. Adorned in official attire, Majani is a top banker with a heart for community service.

