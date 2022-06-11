The Monk: The new addition to Kanjata road eateries

The Monk is the latest addition to restaurants on Kanjata Road. The winding road is already home to at least six eateries including a thriving food banda on the corner of Kanjata and Muthangari Road. The monk is located on the corner of Kanjata and James Gichuru, and is in the same compound as Bwibo restaurant and Jaiye Café.

My first impressions were mixed. The place opens at 11 am but at 11.20 am the bar and restaurant were still messy from the previous night’s service with pieces of broken bottles, and ants swarming a piece of food on the floor. The space itself is on-trend as it’s a converted bungalow, cool African art, upcycled fixtures and furniture, and a spacious garden and outside eating area.

The menu is compact and simple with the usual bar food suspects but there are interesting options like Cauliflower Tacos and Tofu Nuggets. But note that the menu on their website is a little different from the one in the restaurant. I had been looking forward to the chicken quesadilla online but they don’t offer it anymore. The prices are also reasonable ranging from Sh600 for finger foods to Sh1,500 for salmon.

The new addition to Kanjata road eateries. Photo | Pool

It’s difficult to comment properly on the service. When I went there was only a cleaning staff member and the chef who took my order. Maybe they were stacking their service hours for the evening and night shifts. It was certainly very quiet when I went in for lunch. My order took 20 minutes which was okay for Cauliflower Tacos and Chips. It just seemed longer to me because there was nothing to the ambiance or music to drown out the traffic of James Gichuru.

The chips were freaking good. Quality potatoes sprinkled with paprika powder. Bravo! Chef’s kiss! The tacos, on the other hand, were… tame. And also, cold. It wouldn’t have been fair to say that the tacos were bland because the batter coating the cauliflower tasted like the Indian snack, Tikha Gathiya. So, there was something for my tastebuds to savour. But the dish was definitely missing a sauce that would make the flavour interesting. Something like the sweet potato smear on the side of the plate would have been perfect inside the taco.

The Monk is only four months ago. And it shows. Only a new restaurant wouldn’t be ready to receive customers by opening hours (even if those are their slowest times)? But it has so much potential to become a favourite local. On the days when traffic on James Gichuru seems impossible, it’s perfectly positioned for a happy hour while traffic dies down.





