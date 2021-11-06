The Mathari hospital therapist who found peace in running a family business

Prishna Shah, Chief executive Officer of One-stop Enterprise, a snack manufacturing company in Nairobi.


By  Pauline Ongaji

  • Prishna Shah, 46, is a clinical Psychologist and Chief Executive Officer of One-stop Enterprise, a snack manufacturing family business based in Nairobi
  • She also practices clinical psychology, which she studied at the university



For many, the idea of blindly leaving a well-paying job and entering an unknown territory is always unthinkable. But for Prishna Shah, 46, when the time came, she didn't flinch, taking up a huge responsibility of being in charge of the family business.

