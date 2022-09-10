The man who always dates younger and younger

About a week ago, Leonardo DiCaprio split up with his 25-year-old girlfriend, and to be honest, no one was surprised. Leonardo has a tendency to break up with women either before or right after they approach their 25th birthday. I think he has a timer somewhere hidden in his mansion that he switches on after the first date after he’s confirmed the year she was born. It’s a strange way to live, especially because he is 47. 47 and 25. That’s a pretty large age difference (22 years, but who’s counting). But just to note; was born when having a yahoo address was cool and we were using broadband internet.

In these sides of Africa older men marrying young girls is hardly news. I mean it is in our tradition, that men would sometimes marry more than 10 wives, eventually marrying girls as young as their granddaughters.

Didn’t Mswati III, King of Swaziland, take in his 15th wife, an 18-year-old beauty queen a few years ago, despite being 45? The eccentric king's father was a few steps ahead of him. He wed 125 women during his 82-year reign.





But since we are speaking about modern-day celebrities, I wonder if Leonardo DiCaprio girls sign a contract with an exit clause camped at the age of 25. Does he tell them beforehand that the average age of his partners is 22 (there’s a graph on Twitter going around that shows that average, as his age steadily increases), and past a certain point, they should expect that he will lose interest? Then, they can decide if they want to commit or not with all the information received, and sign a contract saying they’ll leave when he’s done, with no fuss.

What do they talk about? Is he on Tiktok? Does she teach him the dances? Is it so that he furthers their careers, or is he uninterested in dating anyone who was in high school at the same time as him because he was bullied or something and wants to put the past behind him?

I wonder what happens when they attend award shows together. Because there is a high likelihood that the girl would have no idea who half the people at the ceremony are. You know a 25-year-old probably has no clue why the ‘Save’ icon on a computer screen is a floppy disk. There is a possibility too that they don’t even know who he really is, besides being a big celebrity, seeing as they were probably born the year Titanic came out. Right?

I’ve just checked – Titanic came out in 1997, which means…yup. You’re 25 in 2022. So. What was happening in 1997? Well, Napster was almost a thing. We were still making mixtapes on CDs and attending Fanta O2 Jams. We thought the year 2000 was going to kill us all or reset the computers and erase everything that had ever been recorded. Wikipedia and Mozilla Firefox didn’t exist, and 20th Century on Mama Ngina Street wasn’t an IMAX yet.

It's not that I have anything against 25-year-olds, getting into relationships with older men, by the way. And I’m not being nostalgic for a time that was pretty great, even though it had many glaring flaws. It’s just that I, in my 30s, cannot even begin to fathom dating a 21-year-old, and I’m wondering how he’s so jauntily overcoming that particular hurdle. It’s very different when you’re both a bit older; like when you’re in your 30s and your partner is in their 40s, but at 25, the rational part of your brain – the prefrontal cortex that makes judgments and is aware of consequences – has only just finished developing. And that’s when he ends the relationship. Or maybe the girls, now mature, drop him. Come to think of it. They may be the ones who overgrow him.

It's always interesting to me that men closer to my age want to date women that are far younger. It makes me curious about who I’m supposed to be dating, to be honest, because the older I get, the more mature I want my partner to be. The reverse seems true for men. Are we undateable? Or they just want someone to keep them in the loop with trending topics like BLACKPINK’s latest album? Maybe they think that the wrinkles on their faces will contrast nicely with the tautness of youth – because as we all know, youth is beautiful. But from the outside looking in, it’s a tad weird.