The loud angry black man no one wants to work with

I went to the most interesting of parties a few years back. It was at an art exhibition in Karen. Deep in the middle of the lush estate where they still don't allow public transportation. It was the Nairobi that still has gardens and trees. It's the side of the city with dogs being walked-usually the light hand-bag varieties or the bigger ones which look like they're walking the nanny or domestic help, who is usually in uniform. You know the kind of uniform I'm talking about.





So we got to the place and it was enormous and elegant—the kind of houses that you see in movies. It was magnificent with Romanesque meets baroque meets gothic architecture meets a bit of Kikuyu-kiria all in one! My date and I felt out of place instantly. I knew it would be nice but this felt like it needed a dress code and my booty-fitting jeans and t-shirt just didn't cut it. I honestly didn't have much of an interest in that kind of art but it was a great date idea which she loved not forgetting the great photos scenery, free food, and drinks. It also doubled up as a networking space, at least so I thought.





So we went round and met the host and he could barely pronounce our names which was not surprising. "Did you say Toiti? Thawte? Theoti? Timothy?" he quizzed me. I kid you not. I turned into mayonnaise Timothy by one stroke of a white expatriate tongue. I was tickled.





I wanted the full experience though so I made sure to start at the most important part of the art, house, and compound—the open bar. I was going to need a lot of alcohol to navigate the space. Three cocktails later we started going round to view the art. I didn't understand the dollar price tags which ranged from $5,000- $15,000 but it was important not to look shocked. The art curator came by and saw us looking at a painting and offered to bring us a smaller version which might be more in our price range. We hadn't even glanced her way yet here she was offering to get something cheaper. My date grabbed my hand a bit tighter because my face betrayed where my mouth was going and we didn't want to get kicked out. We hadn't eaten the seafood yet and that would have been a travesty.





"You speak such good English. You don't sound Kenyan," said a middle-aged lady dressed like Mary Poppins. "Did you study here or abroad?" she probed, unmoved by my bemusement. Maybe they didn't teach facial expressions where she came from. I told her I was fully Kenyan and she didn't sound Caucasian either. I had to reign myself in though and that was the sanitised version of what I intended to say.

The rest of the night was spent listening to white diplomats talk about the Nairobi and the Kenya that they used to know. I was stuck listening to the 'expatriates' narrate what the "real problem with Kenya was." They exchanged political analysis sans local knowledge and nuance. It was like listening to CNN as they read a vague and sometimes misleading UN report.

All this was told as we paid attention to yet another story of how their local bead-making project for single mothers is changing lives. When asked for my opinion, I pushed back hard, I could hear the surprise. "You're a very smart Kenyan. More Kenyans should be like you. What exactly do you do again? You remind me of my friend who works for the UN called Bashir. Do you know Bashir? You two sound like you would get along," a certain diplomat quipped. I made sure to keep my mouth full as we had the series of hollow endless conversations by the poolside.

We were one of the five token black folk and I could hear the rest laughing passionately at jokes that were definitely not funny.





It reminded me of spaces that we have to navigate carefully many times in our own country because if you want to work in the impact world, you have to be aware of racism but be tactful about it. You don't want to be that loud angry black man no one wants to work with.