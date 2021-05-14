The loud angry black man no one wants to work with

An African man. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Mariga Thoithi

  • I went to the most interesting of parties a few years back. It was at an art exhibition in Karen. Deep in the middle of the lush estate where they still don't allow public transportation
  • We were one of the five token black folk and I could hear the rest laughing passionately at jokes that were definitely not funny

I went to the most interesting of parties a few years back. It was at an art exhibition in Karen. Deep in the middle of the lush estate where they still don't allow public transportation. It was the Nairobi that still has gardens and trees. It's the side of the city with dogs being walked-usually the light hand-bag varieties or the bigger ones which look like they're walking the nanny or domestic help, who is usually in uniform. You know the kind of uniform I'm talking about.

