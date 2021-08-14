Saturday_Magazine

The loneliness pandemic

By  Simon Mburu

  • Experts describe loneliness as a lack of intimacy
  • It's a state where you feel known, have acquaintances but not deep friendships, which [means] your relations are the 'Hi, how you doing?' chit-chat, versus being in spaces where you are really seen and heard

There was an air of freedom in the streets. People could walk freely, shake hands, and chat animatedly. The interactions in public service vehicles, markets, workplaces, and social gatherings were jovial. Most businesses were manageable.

