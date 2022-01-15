The Indulgent bibliophile

Joan Mero, Book Reviewer and holds bookish events, BookstaMeetKe every last Saturday of the Month at Soma Nami Bookshop. She is also a member of  theindulgentbibliophile book club.
 

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Joan Mero, book reviewer

Book reading:  Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones


I don’t know if I should call myself a late bloomer but I started to take interest in books about eight years ago when I got an internship opportunity that gave me a monthly stipend. Growing up, I was not much into leisure reading.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.