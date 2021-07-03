Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

The homegirls making giant strides in global fashion

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • When Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o recently visited Kenya, she posted a photo across her social media platforms wearing a two-piece swimsuit from Ohana Swimwear. 
  • When we make sales, you hardly get to know who the piece is for and this was the case with Lupita. She gave me a shout-out on the Facebook post and that was humbling and exciting. 

Almost everyone knows the names of top designers. Mention Coco Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, and recent entrants like Rihanna while making a purchase and the price will definitely be dear. These are renowned brands.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.