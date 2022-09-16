The hen night through the years

Its midnight in an Airbnb apartment in Kilimani Nairobi. In the living room are 11 women aged between 24 and 38. Also in the room are two half naked men grinding to the music. Some of the women are visibly inebriated. Littered in the room is scented candles, lingerie and sex toys, an evidence of earlier discussions.

Welcome to the regular setting of a hen night in Kenya today. It’s easy to assume that we are a conservative society but when it comes to hen nights, the opposite is true. According to Nairobi based sexologist Maurice Matheka, a Nairobi based sexologist, this raunchy scene represents at least six in every 10 hen nights in Nairobi today.





The beginning

According to Cambridge Dictionary, a hen night, also known as a bachelorette party is a party for a woman who is going to get married to which only other female friends are invited. A look into history shows you that the hen night is not a modern phenomenon.

The traditional version of the hen night took different forms around the different communities. Kikuyu women, for instance, were taken through a period known as Gwiko which took a few weeks to a few months. Boys and girls who had come of age where taken through training to control their sexual urges. This self-restraint became the basis on which the kikuyu community built their wealth. The Kamba community spoke more openly about sex and young Kamba women underwent sexual training from older female relatives. The coastal communities were raunchier. Amongst the Giriama for instance, once a girl was considered ripe for marriage, she was taken in by the patriarchal aunt known as Somo for a length of time. Over time, she was taught the art of seduction, cooking and everything in between.

Christian missionaries in the 1940s came with the notion that sex is a taboo and not something that should be openly discussed. This means that young women only had their peers to go to for information regarding sex. This vacuum of information led to the emergence of bridal showers. Bridal showers in the 80s and 90s were bible-based.





How it looks today

Enter the 2000s and the wedding industry as a whole seems to have been revolutionised. This lack of enough information and the need to talk more openly about sex and sexual health, gave birth to a growing number of present day sex uncles and aunts.

Unlike the female relatives of the past, a sex aunt today is sometimes trained in sexology and/or psychology and is paid for her services. The charge depending on the bride’s tax bracket can be anything from Sh10,000 to Sh50,000.

Maurice Matheka, who has almost 20 years of experience equates today’s hen party to a crash course on everything woman. Things that took weeks and months to teach are packaged into a single session.

But are we really going back to our roots?

Just like women two or three generations ago, the Kenyan woman is once again openly discussing sexual and sexual health issues but there is a twist. While women in the past were talked to about how to make marriage better for their husbands, today’s bachelorette party talks are all about a woman.

Lindsey B., 31, who got married two weekends ago and had her hen night a week before her wedding agrees.

“My bridal shower was empowering. There was no talk about how to be a good wife and how to cook sweet meals or stuff like that. It was about how to get my needs met in marriage, how to be empowered and how to be the best version of myself,” she says.

“I teach women how to relate with their kind better and to understand their sexuality,” Maurice Matheka, the sexologist shares the content of the bridal showers he hosts.

Still there is a sprinkling of the traditional sex aunt with a more traditional approach to pre-marital teachings.

Sarah Iman, a 38-year –old Mombasa based Senga also reckons that while there are no strippers at her hen parties, the conversation is solely based on empowering the woman and on self-love.

“You need to love yourself first and take care of your needs. It’s the only way to be an effective partner,” she says.

Are hen parties helping?

As they get raunchier and raunchier, are the hen parties hurting or helping women?

Wairimu Kinyua, a 34-year-old Nairobi based interior designer reckons that while sometimes things do happen at these parties that can undo a relationship for the most part, the hen night is a positive influence to a woman’s life.

“I have planned four hen nights for my friends so far and on top of the helpful teachings, that a woman can have one night of freedom is one step in the fight for equality for women in general,” she says.

“The hen party definitely helps the woman,” says Vera Wangeci, 32,

Vera, a small business owner shares that she has attended quite a few hen nights and she has experienced both the good and the bad.

“There have been a few instances where women went overboard with the drinks or the strippers or they brought in someone who gave misleading advice like that one piece of advice brides-to-be are given on hiding money from their spouses.”

“Generally, though, I have left every hen night more enlightened than I came in. It’s a safe space where women come in and share their knowledge and experiences and there is no limit to the things a woman can learn from such a forum,” she adds.











































