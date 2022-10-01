The girl of my desires, will not even pick up my calls

Q: I completed my form four examinations and there is this girl I have always liked since primary school but I had never told her about it. I have seen her a lot in town as she also completed high school. I got her number from my friend. I used to call her every day during the holidays and we used to communicate easily until when I told her that I liked her a lot and she started ignoring me and not even picking up my calls. This started happening after we were through high school. I don't know what is going on with her and I have asked my mum to help me out but she has told me to leave her alone. Please advise.

A: The girl may not be interested in you due to several reasons; she might not be ready for a relationship; she may not be in love with you or she might be attached to another person. The fact she used to communicate before you aired your feelings could also indicate that she doesn’t want anything beyond friendship. Assess the situation and forge the best outcome. Since you have completed high school it may be too early to give a relationship priority because you have your whole life ahead of you. As much as you want one, I would suggest that you also give your education the commitment it deserves. You need to establish a friendship first with this girl before you move the relationship to the love level. Let her know that you need her as a friend. Engage in the things that friends do like chatting, and having a walk among others. Please know that these are issues you will encounter in the dating world (either rejection or acceptance) and they should not interfere with your self-esteem. However, if she continues ignoring your calls or messages, then, she is not interested in you in whichever way. Time has a way of revealing things so give the whole issue time; don’t force yourself on her as it will only hurt you more. Know that you are an amazing individual and you will eventually get another girl who will love and appreciate you as you are. Wishing you success.