The excellent choice for your workday hour lunch

Chicken Tikka with Masala fries at Nargis Restaurant | School Lane, Westlands. Photo | Pool

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

The chicken tikka is a triumph. Nicely charred on one side, it’s moist and tender with ghee, lemon, and ginger coming through in every flavorful bite (no funny aftertaste).

For months now, my nephew has been bugging me to visit Nargis Restaurant. It’s his favourite place. He goes there so often they practically put his order in when they see him walk in. I have eaten there before but was left unimpressed - the masala fries were too vinegary and the mutton kebab had a long-lasting, funny aftertaste. While my nephew couldn’t vouch for anything else on the menu, he was willing to stake his savings on the chicken tikka. With money to gain, I decided to give the place another chance.

