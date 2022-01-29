The excellent choice for your workday hour lunch

For months now, my nephew has been bugging me to visit Nargis Restaurant. It’s his favourite place. He goes there so often they practically put his order in when they see him walk in. I have eaten there before but was left unimpressed - the masala fries were too vinegary and the mutton kebab had a long-lasting, funny aftertaste. While my nephew couldn’t vouch for anything else on the menu, he was willing to stake his savings on the chicken tikka. With money to gain, I decided to give the place another chance.

Located on School Lane in Westlands, Nargis specialises in Indian barbeque with the chicken chooza and chicken tikka as their two most popular dishes. A converted residential home, the restaurant is unpretentious with the outside eating in the style of a night market food court – open on all sides with a corrugated roof. It doesn’t do much to abate the afternoon heat or the random fly so I would recommend visiting the restaurant during their evening dining hours (from 6pm to 10pm) when it’s much cooler. Their lunch time hours are 12pm to 3pm.

On recommendation from my nephew, I order the boneless chicken tikka and for Sh50 more, substitute plain fries for masala fries (since Hashmi’s closed, I have been on the hunt for comparable masala fries). I’m encouraged by the number of Indian patrons since Indians don’t usually pay to eat food they can make better at home, and the woman on the table adjacent to mine thoroughly enjoying her tikka and naan.

The chicken tikka is a triumph. Nicely charred on one side, it’s moist and tender with ghee, lemon, and ginger coming through in every flavorful bite (no funny aftertaste). The marsala fries are drier than the ones from Hashmi and don’t pack as much flavour as I was hoping for but they are still good. As I age, I find that my tolerance for chili is diminishing but the heat from the spice is pleasant. The waiter cautioned me down to a medium-hot spice but next time I think I will go for the hot level.

The best way I can describe the service at Nargis is no-nonsense. It is a fast paced and well-oiled operation. The wait staff move like they are comfortable with high volume traffic and know exactly what they are doing. From start to finish, I spent a total of twenty-six minutes in the restaurant and the place was probably at sixty percent occupancy. This makes Nargis an excellent choice for your workday hour lunch.





