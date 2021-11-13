The emerging media narrative on Gen Z is very wrong and misguided

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • Today I would like to suggest a social experiment
  • Those who believe that beatings are the solution and that high schools are a haven should have a workplace simulated like a Kenyan high school for one month


Three things are certain in this life: death, taxes and yet another discussion about how uncontrollable and soft that the younger generations are. It started with millennials (25-40 years of age), then now it's on to Gen Z (7 to 24 years old). That is if we are to believe the online discussions on the shortcomings of these generations. Suddenly, everyone has Michelle Ntalami-esque essays and epistles explaining, "the real reason why". 

