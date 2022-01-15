The deep lessons every man should learn from Desmond Tutu

"I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say sorry, I mean I would much rather go to the other place. I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this."





Out of the endless Desmond Tutu quotes I remember, this was the boldest one I remember. At the launch of the Free and Equal Campaign, he made it clear that he took the fight against homophobia just as strongly as he took the fight against Apartheid. This was a headstrong stance coming from a religious man who was nowhere near conservative. This was a man who pushed boundaries.





Three weeks ago we lost a real global icon. Not the ones who did a Pepsi Jingle in the name of We Are The World as a way to get a Grammy's and raise a bit of money. Here is a man who left an indelible mark on earth. That man is Archbishop Desmond Tutu. If you've followed my column over the past two or so years, I'm not one to heap praise on religious leaders but in his case, I make an exception because, in him, we find endless life lessons.





Tutu was the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. He was feted by his decades of work fighting apartheid in South Africa. He gained international fame more specifically for his dedication to nonviolence in the face of endless brutality. His push for nonviolence came after the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre where 69 South Africans protesting the Pass (Kipande) Laws were murdered (many of them shot in the back). It also came after over 500 Black South Africans were murdered around 1976 protesting the inferior education system and another 150 were killed for a boycott.





Tutu taught us about speaking truth to power as a lifestyle and a lesson that many current men need. To say that Tutu ruffled feathers was an understatement. Tutu called for nonviolence but this didn't mean inactiveness. He called for justice and accountability and he famously reminded the world, during his Nobel acceptance speech, that there would be no peace without justice as a response to people who jumped onto the nonviolence bandwagon to push for passive "acceptance and moving on." We need more men like him because many of us are waiting for someone to speak up. We want someone or anyone to voice our struggles, but sadly that song turns to no one.





Tutu's push for nonviolence as a means to counter the most brutal of regimes, showed restraint and wisdom in dealing with situations that are more complicated than the use of violence. Fun fact: nonviolent resistance is twice as successful as violent resistance-which is counterintuitive. The state has a monopoly of force and asking civilians to take up arms may lead to more endless massacres. This goes against our manly indoctrination that says that we should fight any battle that comes our way. Truth is, there are always other options.





Tutu's Nobel Acceptance speech is also a full lesson in itself and one of the most striking parts was the power of knowledge behind merely just having opinions. Tutu had the data. Tutu broke down the systemic discrimination in education, housing rights, voting rights, and land ownership. He explained how one thing had led to the other and how they were all connected to the suffering of the ordinary black South African. It was a great masterpiece. How many men do you know who, beyond their initial opinion, read and are knowledgeable? How many men are backed up by more than just their gut feeling? If we're talking about redefining masculinity, let's make reading sexy again.





I learnt about Ubuntu somewhere in primary school books but not until Tutu wrote- "I am because we are.", did the point hit home. The need to live outside of ourselves isn't something that I've witnessed a lot in my life as we turn more individualistic as a society.

"Perhaps oppression dehumanises the oppressor as much as, if not more than, the oppressed. They need each other to become truly free, to become human." To see the humanity in someone who sees you as less than human is a level of being I can honestly only aspire to. If I was in South Africa, I certainly know that I wouldn't be leading reconciliation talks.





A man who dedicated his life to justice and fighting for a cause is a man worth learning from. He gave numerous lectures online which we as men can learn from and the key is that we can become better men. We can, through little actions be men of value to ourselves, our families, and the world.





