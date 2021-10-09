Saturday_Magazine

Prime

The critical things you need to note before buying life and medical insurance

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The first step is being clear on why you need life insurance. This will help you to save on time, enable you to pick the correct term, type, and coverage amount
  • Advertised rates on TV may not be what you will automatically qualify for

You are at a point you are making some money for your daily upkeep. But you want to minimise the risks of being dirt poor in the future. Thankfully, you know a little about insurance policies, and you are attracted to getting health or life insurance. But your worry is, how do you know which is the right deal? 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.