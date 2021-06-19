The butt enlargement procedure stories were untrue

I can’t recall the last time I honestly felt loved and appreciated. It’s been a while since my husband pampered me.

Plans for our white wedding are on course, Sam and I are trying our best to balance everything well. At the right time, the wedding will happen.

The charm Sam West used to get me, Mmhm! I’m still trying to figure it out, haha. On the flipside, his God fearing and hardworking nature make the bumpier side of marriage bearable.

The first impression I got of Sam was this guy talks too much. Well that has never changed to date.

If we were to get a matching tattoo with Sam, I would place mine on the forehead. This life requires audacity.

My understanding of marriage is that, it’s a commitment, an endless journey that calls for unlimited communication.

Why there aren’t more meaningful relationships out there when that's what everyone wants is because people don’t want to compromise. When you have a life partner, you must respect and embrace their beliefs even when they contradict yours. Many people find this very difficult.

The part of my life that has improved in the last five years is my mind. I’m much more mindful and compassionate towards others and myself.

The rumour of a butt enlargement procedure was astonishing just because I was small then ‘suddenly’ my body bloomed.

Of the many shows I have performed over the years, one I would pick as the best is a show I did in Meru sometime back. However, I have always had good vibes in Meru.

There is too much sexism in the Kenyan music industry. Unfortunately, the value of women in entertainment has been thinned down to sexual value only. It takes a lot of courage and consistency to convince the audience that you are smart.

My hope and prayer every day is to see creatives in the music space, placing their self-worth above everything else. Forget the fame, senseless applause and associations.

I tried making friends with affluent people in the music space when I was starting out. I ended up with some serious disappointments.

If I could travel anywhere in a blink of an eye, I would definitely go to either Seychelles or Mauritius.



