The boda boda assault incident was more than hate

I can’t stop thinking about that woman.

There’s nothing else to think about. The whole thing has put a damper on everything this week. And not that it is her fault, for being there, and causing our thoughts, the thoughts of her screams, to haunt us in this way. But because it happened in the first place.

I remember attending the My Dress my Choice protest in 2014, after the night before having witnessed just how much privilege a drunk man could have when he felt entitled to my home. I remember the girl who was assaulted in a matatu to Githurai. I remember that her captors were sentenced to death, three years later – even after having video evidence. If there was no video evidence, I wonder if anything would have happened.

Every time something like this happens – again – I start remembering names, and faces. I remember Ivy, who was trying to finish school, stabbed by a man who drove all the way from Thika with a machete in his hand and murder in his heart. I remember Sharon, who couldn’t fight for herself or her baby. I think of the woman who was killed when she was thrown out of a matatu for asking for change. I wonder how the woman who was thrown from several floors up of a hotel is, and how Shaffie said since she took herself to the hotel room, what did she expect when saying no?

I think of my fellow women, and the men who always come up to defend everyone but the women. There are always more than a few. Before I block them, I check their bios: Christian. Father. Husband. They are among us. There’s the ones who ask what was she wearing – as if anything shorter than their standards begets assault. There’s the ones who join in the violence, just needing a reason to violate someone, regardless of whether it is supposedly warranted or not. There’s those ones who say this isn’t a gender issue – even if the only people who are stripped, or raped, or sexually abused, or ignored and mocked, are women. They say a lot of things. I don’t know what to say or how to say it anymore. How many more ways can we contort to be safe?

I hear people extending the discourse to a broken system. Yes, yes it is. Many bodaboda riders feel disenfranchised, validly so. Anyone in a car is seen as a representation of the thing disenfranchising them. We are all angry at each other, and yet we are all crabs in this large barrel of governance, fighting each other instead of the chef who is about to boil us. And it makes sense. We can’t keep saying men hate us, can we? There has to be more to the discussion. Even if it feels like men truly do hate us.

But how do I protect myself now? What am I doing now, as we are fixing the broken system? Should I not go out alone? Go in the daytime only? Go with a friend? Not go anywhere at all? In all these places, whether at work, or in daylight, in my car, with a friend, in my house, these assaulters will find me. How do I protect myself from the people not having these conversations? How do I protect myself from those who think that anyone who has an axe taken to their heads got what was coming to them? And why is it that I have to protect myself from something so much bigger and larger than me? What about teaching men not to rape? What about punishing the men who do? What about not waiting until there’s an uproar on social media before the police and the bodaboda association and NTSA and Matiang’i say anything? Didn’t they say the same thing last year, and the year before that?

Once again, I am reminded of my assigned place in this society, and I don’t know what to say. I could not watch her screams. I am barely holding back mine.





