The best way to deal with angry, emotional, or difficult clients

The customer is king; the customer is always right. These two old-age mantras are at the heart of every business success. They underline the high esteem with which people in business should hold their clients. But sometimes, the client is no king and the client is wrong. One of such times is when the client gets unduly overbearing. Take this anonymous conversation between a client and a service provider:

Client: I paid you Sh566,000! I expect you to answer me ASAP.

Entrepreneur: Hello, you paid me to execute and complete a project for you, not to be available to you 24/7. I've kept in constant communication with you throughout, wouldn't you agree?

Client: Yes, but for the amount of money I paid you, you owe me your full attention.





At a time when business is hard to come by, such overbearing clients will leave many people running businesses or consultancies lost on whether to terminate the contract and lose the money or to persevere and keep the money. Here's what to do:

Customer validation

According to Darryl Stevens, an entrepreneur and the founder of Digitech, one of the most effective ways to diffuse a difficult client is to validate their feeling, anxiety, or fear over the service they are getting. "This will involve finding a place to agree or empathise with them, and, or understand how they feel, and why they feel that way," he says.

"You will begin to defuse the situation by moving from a defensive posture to a place of connection," Stevens says that by using this approach, your goal will be to make the client feel that you are operating with their best interest at heart. In return, the client will begin to soften and this will make resolving the issue at hand much easier. It is important to understand where the client is coming from. For example, if you are handling a client's application and you go mute, the client may get anxious about whether their case isn't strong enough, has failed, or isn't of priority to you.

At the same time, a customer could simply be having a difficult moment and as a result, is full of negativity. According to Alan Zorfas, an entrepreneur and the author of An Emotional Connection Matters More Than Customer Satisfaction, one of the most effective ways of diluting a difficult client is by establishing an emotional connection with them. "Move beyond mere customer satisfaction and connect at an emotional level," he says. This doesn't mean engaging in unorthodox business practices or compromising your integrity. It entails establishing an unspoken emotional connection using simple things and words that fit into everyday natural social interactions such as thank you to show that you're not just interested in their money, but rather you are committed and concerned about giving them value.





The boundaries

Every service provision you give will need to have boundaries and timelines. For instance, you will need to set specific hours and days when you can address client A's file and a different set of hours when you can address client B's file. This will also include your own time when you cannot handle any clients' business unless there is an unavoidable emergency. According to career coach Hanna Hart, even though communication and responsiveness are critical to building strong client relationships, you will need to regularly calibrate. Start by distinguishing between client emergencies and non-emergencies. "If you work late at night, do not make the mistake of sending emails at odd hours of the night. This will signal to the client that you are available during such hours," says Ms. Hart. "Instead, if you work at night, queue the emails to your clients such that they will run the next morning at 6 am or 7 am."

There are instances when you may need to cut a client loose. This includes clients who despite going the extra mile to respond to their demands, still expect you to be at their beck and call, round the clock. This is what the entrepreneur in the first example did. She refunded the amount paid and terminated the contract with the client based on the client being too overbearing.





Service personalisation

If you have been doing one type of service for a couple of years, you will know what solution fits each of your clients. The downside to this is that your service could tilt and become generic. For example, at a call centre, agents are trained to follow a script. This, oftentimes makes them not deliver a personalised service. It reduces their interactions with customers to a robotic interaction.

Avoid being robotic in your interactions, regardless of how long you have been offering a service. "You want every customer interaction to translate into customer retention and future referrals. Master the art of rephrasing your solutions and engagements into a natural conversation. It is not what you tell your customer that always matters but how you say it," says Daria Leschenko, a customer interactions expert and the founder of the outsourced customer service company, Support Your App.

This is what has worked for Muthoni Njakwe, the founder and chief executive officer of StedComm Limited, a digital marketing and advertising agency. "In most cases, overbearing client statements or requests have nothing to do with me as a person or my other staff; it has everything to do with the client's state of mind. As such, I never take things personally because it is never about me or the business," she says. She adds that in situations where a customer is angry, complaining, or throwing tantrums, she first identifies the root cause for the complaint.

"I have learned that little details matter a lot. Small surges are gigantic when a customer is at their lowest," she says. Once she identifies the problem, Muthoni explains the steps the business will take to provide a solution. "I set time to follow up their concerns with them. In many cases, it could be that the customer is anxious about the job delivery. In such cases, I make sure they receive the requisite information and details in time," she says.

