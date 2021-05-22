The best places to visit when you visit Nanyuki

Finally, the lockdown was lifted and we are free to move around in our country despite the Covid-19 Pandemic. If you are looking for the perfect getaway, then your next road trip should be to Nanyuki which is about three hours away from Nairobi city. You can also opt to take a one and half hour flight option to Nanyuki airstrip from Wilson Airport. You can also opt for the train. If you have never been to Nanyuki, this is your chance to explore and appreciate the beauty in the region. Start by engaging in the following activities and visit these top tourist attraction sites.





Sleep in the 100-year-old house

Just right opposite the Nanyuki Airstrip at the beautiful One Stop Nanyuki gardens, lies this 3-bedroom house. It was originally built in 1912 in Nairobi Hurligham and was moved piece by piece to Nanyuki in December 2018. The house can comfortably accommodate six people but extra beds can be added on request at an additional charge. Apart from this house, they have four “shepherds’ huts” which can accommodate a maximum of three guests per hut.

Visit Ol Pejeta conservancy

Entrance of Ol Pejeta Conservancy Photo | Pool

Ol Pejeta Conservancy is known as the home of the last two Northern White rhinos and a sanctuary for the endangered black rhinos. In addition to that, the sweet waters chimpanzee sanctuary that provides refuge to abused and orphaned chimpanzees is also located here. Make sure you stop here for a morning horse ride to spot the rhinos and a game drive for Lion tracking. The conservancy is also one of the few that allows night game drives.

For the best luxury tented camp accommodation in the area, Sweet Waters Serena Camp is the place to be. They combine the traditional ambiance of a safari camp with the comfort of a home and they can plan a bush barbeque lunch or dinner for you.





Eat at the trout tree restaurant

For foodies like me, you should definitely try out this unique restaurant built inside an enormous “mugumo” fig tree below Mt. Kenya. They serve fresh trout fish caught from their own ponds. They literally show you how to fish. For the authentic experience, try out their famous trout tree-trout platter for two and choose the roast potatoes as your accompaniment.

Other famous restaurants to check out are Barneys which is located inside the Nanyuki Civil Airfield and the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.





Have fun at Chaka Ranch

For a fun family road trip, this is a must visit place! Chaka Ranch Leisure Park is located in Kiganjo and is known for its all-inclusive family fun activities. From the biggest collections of quad bikes and go-karts to skating, paintball, teambuilding and kids’ fun games. Accommodation is available in their hotel and they also offer luxury tented camping which is way better than sleeping in the conventional hotel rooms.





Swim at Ngare Ndare forest

Waterfall at Ngare Ndare Photo | Pool

This was one of my best places to visit though the hike to the waterfalls almost killed me. I was not prepared for a hike. As a soft life Ambassador, I am not meant to struggle in life!! The naturally blue coloured water at the bottom of the waterfalls was worth the struggle and it is what attracts tourists. The waterfalls act as a natural shower after that torturous hike. Another amazing thing there is the canopy walk which is used for an aerial view of the forest. If you are lucky enough, you might spot herds of elephants casually grazing in the forest. All access to the forest is accompanied by an armed ranger and there is no cash payment.





Take photos at Nanyuki Equator

How else will you prove that you have been to Nanyuki if you don’t stop at the equator marker to take photos and try out the Coriolis effect experiment? You just have to do it.

Other activities you can do in Nanyuki or on your way there include; a visit to Mt. Kenya National Park, a visit to Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, horse riding at Maiyan Villas, white water rafting and bungee jumping at Rapids camp, Sagana and also a stopover at the famous Kenol for Nyama choma.

