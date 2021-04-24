The best Airbnbs in Kajiado County

Champagne Ridge Villa

The entire front section of the house is covered in floor to ceiling glass, and with the house perched right on the edge of a cliff, the view of the Rift Valley is as dramatic as it is beautiful. It may be deceptively calm indoors but it is only when I decided to go for a quick run that I realised how windy the area is. After seeing the bathroom, and then picking my jaw up off the floor, I decided to run a bath, pour a glass of Chardonnay and enjoy the sunset as it washed into the space.





The villa has four bedrooms- two large en suite master bedrooms on opposite ends, and two smaller ones. The decor and architecture are very sleek and modern. The living room is mostly adorned in neutrals with hints of gold, and the few pops of colour throughout are carefully curated. This is particularly effective with the cobalt blue sofa in the lobby that, for some reason, remind me of an airport business lounge. An area rug in the same colour as the cozy L-shaped sofa in the main section adds a fun element of texture. The doors slide back to an outdoor verandah with white seats, a spot perfect for wine and conversations into the balmy Champagne Ridge evenings.

WW- Outdoor terrace at Champagne Ridge Villa. Photo | Pool





The dining table sits eight, and I spotted a grill in the garden in case you’d like to throw on an apron and cook some meat. A well-equipped open-plan kitchen is located right next to the dining area. The property is solely managed by YourHost Curated Stays, a group of young people passionate about design and hospitality. Accommodation starts at Sh24,000 for four people. Instagram: @yourhostbnb.





Little Tandala House

ww-Room with view of the pool at Tandala House (separate from Little Tandala). Photo | Pool

There are two options for accommodation, Tandala House being the main, and suitable for families and larger groups. It has a room with glass windows through which you can see people swimming across in the adjacent pool, and a lovely roof deck for sundowners. There are seven beds and four baths here, one of which is tucked in an open green courtyard. There’s even a secret underground room which started out as a borehole in the property—see if you can find it during your stay.





Both offer a real sense of exclusivity and privacy. Little Tandala is impressive, and the outdoor pool which covers the front section of the property and overlooks the surrounding hillside is the ultimate indulgence. It has one double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and two en-suite twin rooms. One of the bedrooms is actually in a separate cottage within the walled garden. The decor mixes curated items with the owner’s personal items, such as books and a gallery wall. The fully equipped kitchen opens up to the space making it perfect for entertaining, but the best part about the house is that both the bedrooms and living room open right into the pool.

Accommodation starts at Sh28,000. Instagram.com/tandala.thecandlehouse









The Container House

The Container House, KajiadoPhoto | Pool

Oloshoibor House, or better known as 'the container house', is a quirky house set on top of a cliff overlooking the beginning of the Rift Valley - made out of three shipping containers. Only a 40-minute drive from Karen on mainly tarmac roads, there’s a vegetable patch to get ingredients for dinner, fresh eggs from the chickens and even fresh milk from the goats there. It not only has stunning views but also has a pathway down to huge rocks which is perfect for watching the sunset. Interiors are decorated with objects from across Kenya, personalised with pictures from the owner and her family. Although there are big dogs on the property (I mean huge - half St. Bernard, half Great Dane), they are friendly, fun and always looking for someone to share the sofa with.

Accommodation starts at Sh12,000 per night; two double bedrooms, sleeps four guests. airbnb.com/h/containerhousekenya













