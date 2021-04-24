The best Airbnbs in Kajiado County

New Content Item (3)

Little Tandala house located in Kajiado County Photo | Pool

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

Kajiado is home to some of Kenya’s most beautifully designed Airbnbs, and given its proximity to Nairobi, would be ideal for that getaway with friends or family


Champagne Ridge Villa

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. Remembering Mose Fan Fan of ‘Papa Lolo’ hit song

  2. PRIME Karen Nyamu: I'm not afraid of controversy

  3. Getaways in the locked down zone

  4. Relationships: How to handle minor daily life problems

  5. Staffroom Diary: Why Mwisho wa Lami is no longer a place for me to live

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.