The battle of the bulge just gets harder as you age

What you need to know:

  • The thing is, taking care of my body in my 30s is a completely different ball game from when I was in my 20s
  • I find myself in acute dilemmas, trying to think about how many more squats will be worth this packet of fries

Old age is careening rapidly towards me, and I still can't resist rice. I simply lack the willpower to say no to those delectable, versatile little white grains, in whatever form they come to me in. Is the fight against starch (and lactose intolerance) a losing battle? Someone should tell me right now because it feels like many battles are currently being lost!

