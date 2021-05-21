The battle of the bulge just gets harder as you age

Old age is careening rapidly towards me, and I still can't resist rice. I simply lack the willpower to say no to those delectable, versatile little white grains, in whatever form they come to me in. Is the fight against starch (and lactose intolerance) a losing battle? Someone should tell me right now because it feels like many battles are currently being lost!

Sorry, I launched into the rant without explaining where I'm coming from. What is bringing on this tirade, you might ask? The fact that I'm in my 30s and every time I wake up, something new is aching. Then by the time I go to sleep, it's moved to an alternate part of my body, just to keep it fresh and exciting, it would seem.

So I am exaggerating a little bit with old age, but not because it is untrue. The older I get, the more things I seem to have to watch out for. The creaks in my body are louder and louder. I haven't had quiet knees since my mid-twenties, I kid you not. Then, all of a sudden, there are foods I cannot eat now – which is what kicked off this rant. I'm supposed to be cutting back on my starch because starch is such a weakness for me. Most starch calls me by all my three names, whether it is rice, or pasta, or potatoes, or even broccoli – yes, I like broccoli – and I'm starting to salivate just listing them! But starch is not my friend, I've been told often enough, and I'd better start reducing my quantities while I still have a choice, as opposed to when I have no choice. Don't even get me started on my other frenemy, sugar.

The thing is, taking care of my body in my 30s is a completely different ball game from when I was in my 20s. In my 20s, nothing needed any taking care of. I could survive on soda and two hours of sleep – one if there was a good party going on. It feels like punishment, to be forced into miraculously finding the discipline I previously lacked if I want to reach 40. That's what this decade is, huh? Retracing my steps and changing my habits to remedy the wrongs of my past. I'm paying it all back now. I find myself in acute dilemmas, trying to think about how many more squats will be worth this packet of fries.

That's another thing – exercise. Why is everything good for you so hard to do? If I hear someone enthusiastically talking about a HIIT workout one more time, I'll engineer the next nationwide gym lockdown myself. I simultaneously feel envy and hatred towards gym buffs who have mastered all the machines, and their bodies, and convinced themselves that counting calories is an activity they enjoy doing. Maybe it is. Maybe it's my bitter self who hasn't reached the point of self-actualization yet. I'm still at 'the thought of a burpee makes me want to decide to eat cabbage for the rest of my life if only I can be spared this torture.'

The struggle for me is finding the middle ground of what I want to do, and what I must. You have to eat – but you don't have to eat everything. You have to keep active – but you don't need your own television show on gains. You can dwell in that middle ground, that balance where food is for nourishment instead of the only priority, and waking up every day knowing that you're fighting a sedentary lifestyle to keep your body healthy doesn't make you want to immediately go back to bed. I, personally, am not there. But I might be eventually. Send thoughts and prayers.



