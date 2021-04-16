The banker fixing the beauty industry supply chain

Fatuma Dabassa is the Founder of Urembo Hub, an E-commerce web-based start-up business on the B2B and B2C platform. PHOTO|POOL

By  Euginia Gathoni

What you need to know:

  • Fatuma Molu Dabassa, 38, the Founder of Urembo Hub, beat the odds growing up in Marsabit County
  • The banker by profession, set up the e-commerce platform to fix the beauty industry supply chain

It's known as the Wild North—nothing good comes from here except harrowing tales of civil strife, famine, ethnic conflicts, gender-based violence, and illegal guns. That is the picture that popular opinion paints of Kenya's largest county of Marsabit on the northern border with Ethiopia.

