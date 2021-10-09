The adventure is worth it, but the food not so much

The tiny portion of lollipop chicken and chips at the Last Village Resort, Athi River in Machakos County. Photo | Lilys Njeru



By  Lilys Njeru

What you need to know:

  • Our itinerary for the day was to ride quad bikes, try archery, zip line and have lunch at their Swahili themed restaurant
  • The meat on the chicken lollipops was so tiny that I didn’t need a third biting to finish one piece.

For months, my best friend and I considered visiting the Last Village Lodge in Athi-River, Machakos County. On Wanderlust Diaries, an interactive Facebook group for travel enthusiasts, the place had pleasant reviews for outdoor activities.

