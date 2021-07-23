Terrence the Creative: Yours was a terrible, uncreative joke

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I wish Kenyan comedians could come up with fresh content that is actually funny – because it is, indeed, possible!


  • Not everything has to be squeezed into a pencil skirt and have a terrible wig slapped on to be hilarious.


  • If you’re still relying solely on those props, you might not have the career you think you do.

Last week I was sympathising with the men who have to exist under the banalities of patriarchy. Today, I’m decrying those who perpetuate it.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.