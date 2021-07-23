Terrence the Creative: Yours was a terrible, uncreative joke

Last week I was sympathising with the men who have to exist under the banalities of patriarchy. Today, I’m decrying those who perpetuate it.

If, like me, you don’t follow certain people, you may not have seen a certain comedian talking about going out of town for the weekend. Until it was pointed out to me, I hadn’t watched the eight-minute clip of elaborately exaggerated acting, themed on how to get out of a one-night stand unscathed – and by unscathed, I mean without a pregnancy.

The video was in bad taste. This comedian made a parody video about how he had a one-night stand, while in a relationship, and the next day, his one-night stand refused to take the morning-after pill. She said she never does things like that. Things like putting drugs into her body. The comedian, sufficiently shaken, waited for an opportune moment. While the girl is on the phone, he takes out a huge pack of morning after pills, grinds them into powder and slips them into her drink. Then, a few months or so later, when she comes to him demanding money for prenatal clinic, through this flashback, we see that there’s no way he could have made her pregnant.

Is this what comedy in Kenya has sunk to now? Has it always been like this, or I just haven’t been paying attention? We can start from the shame I’m feeling for the woman who agreed to feature in that skit that supports the drugging of women, or of anyone else, but that’s personal opinion and ethics, I suppose. Let’s try to be more objective. The acting and the set was bad. Putting a big bottle of alcohol over there as if to blame it on the gin, was a mistake. You can’t blame your actions on the alcohol forever.

The crime (because drugging people is a crime, someone tell this guy!) was not the most feasible, because I don’t know a single woman who would leave her drink unattended in the presence of a man who is angry at her. And that made me even more annoyed. It has become too common for Kenyan comedians to heap some disgusting and unreal characters on women – either she is a harpy witch trying to trap him with a baby after a (probably short) night of passion (news flash – ‘trapping’ can be avoided with protection. Now you’re in the know), or she is a caricature of a squeaky, loud, fast talking woman, poorly dressed, bad makeup…the whole shebang.

We’ve been doing this women-trap-men and women-wear-bad-weaves and men-dressing-as-women-who-are-clearly-not-women thing since the days of Redykulass. I wish Kenyan comedians could come up with fresh content that is actually funny – because it is, indeed, possible! Not everything has to be squeezed into a pencil skirt and have a terrible wig slapped on to be hilarious. If you’re still relying solely on those props, you might not have the career you think you do.