Taps flow at Craft Beer Garden, Karen

My first impression of the Craft Beer Garden situated in Karen was that it felt like I was having a sundowner in a backyard in the countryside. The rustic vibes of the establishment made it feel like a home away from home especially when they brought out the jiko as the cold and night drew on.

The bar has collaborated with Ribs & Wings Kenya to provide food for beer enthusiasts who come to fill their mugs. True to their name, only ribs, wings, burgers and a few sides are available with either garden herb ranch, bleu cheese, and honey mustard dip.

The wings are made with sauces that range from sweet to hot. I ordered six pieces of lemon pepper wings which were not very spicy but had a nice lemon zing which cost Sh500.

I also had the honey-roasted BBQ pork ribs which were very soft and juicy thanks to the saucing. However, they were only about six pieces priced at Sh1200.

The unfortunate part was that you have to buy the sides even after ordering the wings or the ribs. I had the peri peri chips with a honey mustard dip that were served in old school tin plates, sticking to their Arcadian theme which took me back to the days when the plates were a staple in every household. Such a nostalgic feeling.

The serene sundowner at Craft Beer Garden in Karen with a mabati makeshift bar. PHOTO | SYLVIA MUIA

The bartender then served the signature cocktail of the day, a pink drink, that was a good balance of bitter and sweet. He mixed gin, rum, Southern Comfort whiskey, tonic, and freshly made kombucha. Kombucha is a tea blend of blueberries, a honey concoction, and an extra blueberry tea bag. The service was very fast since there were very few people. The establishment has a more intimate setting and a well-kept secret for those who enjoy their peace and quiet.

As a fan of antique furniture, I was stunned by the unique table which had a buffalo carving as the base with a chessboard table top. Friends and family can use the table to play checkers or chess as they enjoy their beer. A couple of Jack Daniels’ barrels are used as tables with stools adding to the picturesque garden. The fairy lights hanging in every cabana are also a nice touch to the decor and can be quite romantic for couples enjoying a quiet night out.

The bar, made of mabati, serves craft beer on tap as the name suggests at Sh450 per pint (250ml) from Bila Shaka, Big Five, Tusker, and Kenyan Originals.

If you are a pet lover, you will enjoy the attention of friendly cats and dogs who can make your evening more enjoyable.



