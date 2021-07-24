Judy Kihumba
Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Talking hands: Supporting deaf mothers through postpartum depression

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • My aim is to reach more deaf mothers and I work closely with Pumwani hospital who call me whenever they have a patient who is deaf.
  • Being a new mother, a deaf one at that, can make one even more vulnerable to mental health problems.

On one cloudy day in June 2018, I received an unexpected call that disturbed me for a while and changed my life’s trajectory. A weak voice on the other end of the line informed me that my father had died.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.