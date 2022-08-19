Taking care of my terminally ill brother was terrifying, but taught me the critical role of caregivers

Four years ago, Emmy Chematia, from Baharini in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County began a caregiving journey to tend to her elder brother, Joseph Kiptoo Kimaru, who had just been diagnosed with lung cancer. It was a terrifying and sad experience that ended two years later with his death, which also cultivated Emmy’s interest in helping others who are fighting the cancer monster









“Being the last born and a woman, it was almost taboo for me to take care of my elder brother in the most intimate ways, such as changing his diapers and even bathing him.”

Taboo or not, that would change at the height of my brother’s battle with the terminal illness, from December 2018 at the age of only 53. At the time of his diagnosis, he was working as a driver in Nairobi, but due to his illness, he had to resign.

Prior to taking care of my brother, I had some experience as a patient attendant, though I had never taken care of a cancer patient, thus I wasn't prepared to tend to one.

It was a very sentimental journey but I had to be the one to take up the task, regardless of him being my brother, and also considering that he had been widowed five years earlier. His wife died in 2013 after suffering from skin cancer.

Due to this, I had to distribute his three children among relatives, while I took care of their father; which was saddening not just to me, but also to my brother who felt even more helpless.

While taking care of him, I was tasked with various duties, among them providing him company, ensuring that he ate his food, giving him his medication, counseling him when needed, and at times offering spiritual support.

But the most daunting task of all was providing him with personal care. Though from the beginning I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy task, things started getting worse when he began hallucinating and also soiling himself.

Here is someone you really respected, yet in such a crucial moment, you are forced to do all this stuff considered intimate, for him, like bathing him and changing his diapers.

Being a Nandi, in our tradition, being his younger sister, I wouldn’t have been allowed to nurse him. He was my elder brother and culturally, I considered him my father, not just due to the age difference, but because he also took up the mantle as our family head when we were orphaned. But culture or no culture I had no otherwise.

Even with all this, I had to keep my calm and try hard to keep my head clear whenever I took care of him. As much as it saddened me to see how he was suffering, I didn’t want him to know, leave alone to sense that whatever he was going through, was in any kind of way inflicting misery on us—his family.

But at times as much as I was struggling to cheer up, I was overwhelmed. Before we were introduced to morphine, he would cry like a baby due to the pain. There was this one particular day we were walking from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital MTRH, and after some time I realised I was alone, only to look back and find him on the ground in very serious pain.

But that was not the only scenario that saddened me. In my mind, I knew that even with all this, we were fighting a losing battle and that he was not going to make it. This took a toll on me as I had countless sleepless nights, and lost my appetite.

All this plus the financial dent that dipped into my pockets made things grim for my brother, my family, and myself.

Remember I was doing this while at the same time taking care of my family, and on numerous occasions, I had to dip into my pocket to finance some of his needs. Fortunately, I wasn't forced to abandon my family, and the good thing is that they all understood that I needed to be there for my brother. Also then, I was working as a customer service representative at a hospital in Eldoret, and I had a very good boss and colleagues who were very understanding.

Other than that, it wasn’t all that gloomy. There were encouraging times. When he fared better after his chemotherapy sessions, and even added weight, his doctor congratulated me.

There are times when things did not go as planned. For instance, there was this day when I came from work to find my brother in serious pain. It was around 9.30 pm and I wanted to feed him but he refused, and I decided to give him morphine to make him feel better and sleep.

As usual, it worked magic and he slept. In the morning as I was used to, I went to check on him but noticed his breathing rate was abnormally slow. I got scared.

After inquiring I was told that before I came he had been given morphine, meaning that I unknowingly added another dose, and so when I called the doctor to inquire, he said it could be the reason why. This was an isolated occasion and going forward, I had to be alert.

However, the bad news is that no matter how vigilant you are as a caregiver, when it comes to a terminal illness little can save your patient. And this is the reality that I had to live through every day while taking care of him. This is someone you are sure he is not going to make it, but he keeps on asking you whether he is going to survive through all this. It is such a traumatising experience.

On the night of September 3, 2020, my brother lost his battle to the cancer monster, in my arms, inside my house. He was only 55.

But despite him not making it, I never blamed myself at any given time, and instead, I congratulated myself for the good work I had done.

Even so, it did not exempt me from the grief that came with losing my brother, and more so, watching him slowly deteriorate. As much as I thought I was prepared for this day, I came to learn that I wasn’t. No one is ever ready to let go of a family member.

What made matters worse, I never got counseling, and so after my brother’s death, it took me time to accept, and to date, a day can't pass without him crossing my mind. On numerous occasions, I have struggled to live through the day.

I lost weight and it took me quite some time to come to terms that he was no more. I would go to choir practice to avoid being alone, but I didn't want to talk. Also, I had to take sleeping pills.

His demise left a hole in my heart. He took on the mantle of parenthood when our mother died in 2003, and later on when our father passed away in 2011. He even paid for my college fees.

But even with this, this awful experience also left a remarkably positive mark on my life. I learned so much and became stronger, and since then, I have grown a thick skin and at the same time developed a soft spot when it comes to taking care of cancer patients.

Right now I am also taking care of our sister who has been living with a stroke for seven years now, and my brother’s experience prepared me. I also love visiting and spending time with patients, some of which I don't know.”



