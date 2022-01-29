Tabitha Mwai: I don’t drive or have money to dish out, but I’m the right MP for Maragua

When I started considering running for a political seat, it was something that I did under the covers. Occasionally, I would tell my mother about all the changes that I wanted to drive in my constituency, Maragua in Murang’a County. “God’s timing,” she would tell me. We would leave it at that.

In November last year, one scenario lifted the covers. My father became sick and we needed to rush him to the hospital. The season was characterized by heavy downpours and as it happens whenever it rains, our village roads were in very bad condition so vehicles couldn’t pass through. We had to move him to the main road using a wheelbarrow. This was my cue.

I don’t have any member of my family in politics from whose experiences I could anchor my politics journey so what I know is through what I have read or heard from other people. Many quarters say that before you venture into politics, you need a strategy, support, and resources. They’d butter those lines with the phrase “politics is not for the faint-hearted”. This is a statement that sums up my entire experience.

l Dont drive or have money to dish out , but l'm the right MP for Maragua. Photo | Pool

I am born and brought up in Karung’ang’i in Maragua which means that I have lived and experienced the benefits or the lack thereof from previous leaders. Even before I declared to run for office, I had already stepped forward to bring change. I volunteered with Red Cross, and participated in the town’s clean-up activities and rescue missions. Also, through my organisation, Decent Conversations I have mentored the youth.

Before I started vying, my phone would be silent for a day. Now, there are many calls for invitations to different ceremonies and other times, pleas for money.

When you are a young person vying for such a political seat, I have observed that people look at you from two extremes. There are those in awe of your brevity while others hold you in disdain.

I have been told, “Why not build a name for yourself first then vie?” or “start with running for MCA?” But others like a shoe cobbler I met a few weeks ago hold on to the belief that one can start from wherever they want. Such statements have been fueling my campaign ship.

I have big plans for my people. I want to improve education, healthcare, water availability, youth mentorship, and rural roads. One of the areas that I want to lobby for is the rights of children and I want to ensure that no child suffers because of deadbeat parents. I will start a motion that will see these absentees held accountable.

I am still in the process of putting together my manifesto and building a team in all our wards. What surprised me is to know that before you win mwanachi, you have to get the community gatekeepers to sing your tune. Otherwise, they will dissuade and influence the masses to vote for someone else.

On one hand, this is easy because I have my plans and thoughts together but on the other hand, meeting people requires resources. At 31, my pockets don’t run deep. Yet running a campaign requires a lot of money. I am using part of my savings and what I earn from my hustles—I am a media consultant, herbs farmer, and brand consultant.

“Do I worry that I might lose it all?” Of, course there’s that fear of I am going to be stuck and that it will affect my personal life because the more time I spend campaigning, the more resources I will be using and the less time I will spend with my family. But I am determined to win so I am giving it my all. My biggest highlight actually is starting the journey. Knowing that I don’t have much money or handouts and still have people giving their time and resources because they believe in my visions, is a highlight.

I also losing myself and become somebody that I barely recognise. By this, I mean comprising my values or getting into situations that don’t reflect my true identity.

On challenges, sometimes I miss out on meetings because no one knows me to invite me or I don’t know from whom to ask. I am building on this, though. The other challenge is that the moment you decide to run for a political office, it is hard to have a personal calendar of events. You surrender yourself to the people. I don’t drive so it’s hard to get into these meetings—we are not competing on the same level with most of the aspirants.

Thankfully, I have a support system. My mother lobbies for me on the ground and my pastor encourages and supports me. I have people telling me, “We will hold your hand to the very end. Don’t give up.” They are my voice of hope and motivation.”







