Tabitha Mwai,31, a media consultant is running for the position of member of parliament (MP), Maragua Constituency, Murang'a County. Photo | Pool
 

Tabitha Mwai: I don’t drive or have money to dish out, but I’m the right MP for Maragua

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Tabitha Mwai, 31, a media consultant is running for the position of Member of Parliament (MP) in Maragua Constituency, Murang’a County

When I started considering running for a political seat, it was something that I did under the covers. Occasionally, I would tell my mother about all the changes that I wanted to drive in my constituency, Maragua in Murang’a County. “God’s timing,” she would tell me. We would leave it at that.

