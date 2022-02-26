Suzzie Actress: ‘I am a proud Kienyeji’

Suzzie Actress: ‘I am a proud Kienyeji’ Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

I'm so happy that many women out here who are plus size are recognising their beauty and intelligence.

 

 Suzie is a jack of all trades. I am an actress, an entrepreneur, Make Up artiste, Content Creator, plus size model, caterer and a Baker.  I'm an artist who's versatile and talented.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.